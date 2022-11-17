ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Anthropologie’s Holiday Collection Is Now 30% Off During Their Biggest Home Sale of the Year

By Kristine Fellizar
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaAEi_0hyeXOoh00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year it seems as if the holiday season starts earlier and earlier. Take this year for example, advent calendars popped up everywhere and several brands started putting out matching family Christmas pajamas as early as August. But now that Thanksgiving is right around the corner, we can officially get excited for the holiday season. If you aren’t quite there yet, we have something that’s guaranteed to get you in a festive mood. Anthropologie is bringing some early holiday cheer by dropping their biggest home sale of the year. Better yet, items from their holiday shop for 2022 are included in the sale! Trust us, this is one pre-Black Friday sale you don’t want to miss.

If watching Christmas movies while and sipping a cup of hot cocoa with your loved ones is your favorite thing to do during the holiday season, Anthropologie has a nice assortment of festive mugs that will make the experience even sweeter. We’re all about this adorable Snowcap Monogram Mug , which would be perfect for each member of your family. Just think of all the cute holiday photos!

One thing that’s sure to be a huge hit this year is the Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament . Anthropologie took the shopper-fave Gleaming Primrose Mirror and shrunk it down to ornament size. It’s just as chic and features the same cool, vintage look of the original. It’s an actual mirror and includes a little charm marked “2022.” Over 1,000 people have their eye on it as of publish time, and given the mirror’s popularity on social media, this ornament is sure to sell out.

Be sure to check out Anthropologie’s biggest home sale of the year today to take advantage of the great discounts on all things holiday-related . If you’re looking for some inspiration on what to get, here are some of our top picks.

Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament — $16, Originally $24

Not only did Anthropologie give us the most elegant Christmas ornament ever, the brand also released a picture frame version. You can add some personal touches to your holiday tree this year with the Gleaming Primrose Picture Frame Ornament. It features the same gorgeous frame as the Primrose mirror, and also includes the gold 2022 tag. It’s about five inches in length, so you’re getting a decently sized frame.

Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament $16, Originally $24 Buy now

Arctic Monogram Ornament — $8, Originally $12

Give your Christmas tree a personal touch with these gorgeous monogram snowglobe ornaments . Best part is, they’re on sale for just $8. It’s no wonder why thousands of Anthropologie shoppers have their eyes on these right now.

Arctic Monogram Ornament $8, Originally $12 Buy now

Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Jar Candle — $27, Originally $38

Anthropologie’s huge home sale event is a great time to shop gifts for the holiday season. If you ask us, you can’t go wrong with a seasonal candle from Capri Blue . Not only do they smell so good, they also double as decorative pieces. Right now, you can snag this large candle for less than $30.

Capri Blue Volcano Gold Jar Candle $27, Originally $38 Buy now

Snowcap Reactive-Glazed Monogram Mug — $10, Originally $14

For some reason, hot cocoa just tastes better when you drink it from a seasonal mug . Whether you’re looking for easy gift ideas or you want to get a set for the whole family, you can’t pass this $10 deal up. My sister and I got a mug each and they’re just as gorgeous in person!

Snowcap Reactive-Glazed Monogram Mug $10, Originally $14 Buy now

Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket — $97, Originally $138

Think these throw blanket look plush? Just wait until you actually feel them in person. These luxurious faux fur throw blankets are gorgeous and super soft. They’re sure to keep you nice and toasty all winter long. Plus, they’d look so good draped over the couch. We wouldn’t be surprised if your family fought over who gets to use it!

Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket $97, Originally $138 Buy now

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZ5MI_0hyeXOoh00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. What Are the Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals? Clothing is obviously...
Elite Daily

$10 Off Candles For Bath & Body Works’ Early Black Friday Deals

Filling your home with the scent of freshly baked cookies or a fresh balsam tree during the holidays only enhances your holiday spirit. Luckily, the best Bath & Body Works’ early Black Friday sales happening now include $10 off their popular three-wick candles. Along with candles, you can find...
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
GOBankingRates

10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
The Kitchn

The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
SheKnows

SheKnows

79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy