Anthropologie’s Holiday Collection Is Now 30% Off During Their Biggest Home Sale of the Year

Every year it seems as if the holiday season starts earlier and earlier. Take this year for example, advent calendars popped up everywhere and several brands started putting out matching family Christmas pajamas as early as August. But now that Thanksgiving is right around the corner, we can officially get excited for the holiday season. If you aren’t quite there yet, we have something that’s guaranteed to get you in a festive mood. Anthropologie is bringing some early holiday cheer by dropping their biggest home sale of the year. Better yet, items from their holiday shop for 2022 are included in the sale! Trust us, this is one pre-Black Friday sale you don’t want to miss.

If watching Christmas movies while and sipping a cup of hot cocoa with your loved ones is your favorite thing to do during the holiday season, Anthropologie has a nice assortment of festive mugs that will make the experience even sweeter. We’re all about this adorable Snowcap Monogram Mug , which would be perfect for each member of your family. Just think of all the cute holiday photos!

One thing that’s sure to be a huge hit this year is the Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament . Anthropologie took the shopper-fave Gleaming Primrose Mirror and shrunk it down to ornament size. It’s just as chic and features the same cool, vintage look of the original. It’s an actual mirror and includes a little charm marked “2022.” Over 1,000 people have their eye on it as of publish time, and given the mirror’s popularity on social media, this ornament is sure to sell out.

Be sure to check out Anthropologie’s biggest home sale of the year today to take advantage of the great discounts on all things holiday-related . If you’re looking for some inspiration on what to get, here are some of our top picks.

Not only did Anthropologie give us the most elegant Christmas ornament ever, the brand also released a picture frame version. You can add some personal touches to your holiday tree this year with the Gleaming Primrose Picture Frame Ornament. It features the same gorgeous frame as the Primrose mirror, and also includes the gold 2022 tag. It’s about five inches in length, so you’re getting a decently sized frame.

Give your Christmas tree a personal touch with these gorgeous monogram snowglobe ornaments . Best part is, they’re on sale for just $8. It’s no wonder why thousands of Anthropologie shoppers have their eyes on these right now.

Anthropologie’s huge home sale event is a great time to shop gifts for the holiday season. If you ask us, you can’t go wrong with a seasonal candle from Capri Blue . Not only do they smell so good, they also double as decorative pieces. Right now, you can snag this large candle for less than $30.

For some reason, hot cocoa just tastes better when you drink it from a seasonal mug . Whether you’re looking for easy gift ideas or you want to get a set for the whole family, you can’t pass this $10 deal up. My sister and I got a mug each and they’re just as gorgeous in person!

Think these throw blanket look plush? Just wait until you actually feel them in person. These luxurious faux fur throw blankets are gorgeous and super soft. They’re sure to keep you nice and toasty all winter long. Plus, they’d look so good draped over the couch. We wouldn’t be surprised if your family fought over who gets to use it!

