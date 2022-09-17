Ariana Madix Denies Breakup Rumors; Says She And Tom Sandoval “Are Very Much Together”

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has been inundated with drama since Season 9 of the show aired. Lala Kent tossed her fiancé, Randall Emmett, out of her life after he cheated on her. Their split was another level of messy, and the two only communicate through an app regarding their daughter.

Pump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss got engaged during Season 9. But during the reunion, Raquel and James announced their split and Raquel handed James the ring. Awkward!

Then the last “OG” VPR couple standing, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, decided to split after 12 years together. On March 22, 2022, Katie filed for divorce. I’m not going to lie- I was sad about this one.

In happier news, Scheana Shay tied the knot with Brock Davies in Cancun. Raquel and Ariana Madix were part of Scheana’s bridal party. Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were groomsmen.

There were whispers that Raquel and Schwartz hooked up. Scheana said that she only saw the duo “talking.” Previously, there were rumors that the duo made out at Coachella. James has moved on with a new lady, Ally Lewber. But Katie wasn’t happy about the possibility of her ex hooking up with a person in their crew.

Reality Blurb! reported that now Tom and Ariana are dealing with rumors that they split up. Tom and his cover band, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras, performed a show at the Music Box in San Diego. Pump Rules co-stars Raquel, Scheana, and Brock hit up the event. Ariana was MIA from Tom’s cheering section.

Bravo and Cocktails posted a rumor on Instagram. Reddit shared a screenshot. “The rumors are true… These [two] bar stars have broken up. They are currently filming but faking it became too much,” it read. “She had tried to make things work and suggested therapy. Contrary to popular belief, he is not the domesticated partner who wanted a family, he’s been enjoying touring with his band and going out almost every night.” The post continued, “She has been traveling with him but he pays almost no attention to her while they are out, even leaving her at the venue to go out without her knowing it. They still seem to be friendly and no hard feelings.”

Well, a fan apparently decided to add fuel to the fire. “Y’all. I think the rumors are true. Boots are on the ground and [Ariana Madix] is NOT at Sandoval’s show,” the follower tweeted.

Ariana finally put the rumor to bed. She tweeted, “I just got back to LA from FL last night after a very devastating family emergency. [I] am taking it easy and practicing self-care.”

Ariana continued, “We are very much together and in love. You never know what someone is going through so this stuff is honestly quite rude given the REAL situation,” she added.

The breakup gossip started weeks ago when Ariana shared a post on Instagram with one image that featured Tom, and one that clearly didn’t. Ariana mentioned in the caption that “so much has changed.”

She commented on her post after others termed what she shared “cryptic.” (Please excuse the grammar.) “This post is about my life. not vanderpump rules. nothing cryptic about it.” She added, “Nothing i’ve said hasn’t already been shared by me over the last few months.”

Ariana talked about her “sad life change” on her Earth to Ariana podcast. The episode, titled “Charlotte Forever,” deals with the loss of Ariana’s beloved dog.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]