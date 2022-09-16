ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Grading the Game: Michigan State

Pass Offense - A Michael Penix could do no wrong Saturday night. His 397 yard performance is a top-10 single game in UW history, not to mention tossing four touchdowns while not getting sacked or turning it over. He executed and commanded the offense masterfully, seeing the field clearly, finding nine different receivers on the night. Two throws in particular stood out: his 3rd-down laser to Wayne Taulapapa at the pylon was an aggressive, accurate strike to extend the lead to three scores. Second, his pass to Ja’Lynn Polk in the end zone just before halftime. He pump faked to freeze the defense, rolled left and found Polk running towards the sideline. It was a beautiful piece of red zone improvisation.
This. Is. Montlake! Huskies Handle #11 Spartans 39-28

The last time the Huskies had an explosive offense and hosted an early season home game against a ranked opponent was 2016. That game was a dominant 44-8 victory over Stanford that served as a precursor to a CFP run. Those expectations are a little too steep at this point (especially after 2 late Spartan touchdowns) but the Huskies pounced on Michigan Stare early 22-0 and cruised despite some late MSU scores to a 39-28 win in primetime.
Call For Questions: That Just Happened Edition

3-0 Washington used a dominant first half to blow away Michigan State despite a late Spartan comeback attempt. Now they start off Pac-12 play hosting Stanford. Do you have questions? Ask away!
