Pass Offense - A Michael Penix could do no wrong Saturday night. His 397 yard performance is a top-10 single game in UW history, not to mention tossing four touchdowns while not getting sacked or turning it over. He executed and commanded the offense masterfully, seeing the field clearly, finding nine different receivers on the night. Two throws in particular stood out: his 3rd-down laser to Wayne Taulapapa at the pylon was an aggressive, accurate strike to extend the lead to three scores. Second, his pass to Ja’Lynn Polk in the end zone just before halftime. He pump faked to freeze the defense, rolled left and found Polk running towards the sideline. It was a beautiful piece of red zone improvisation.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO