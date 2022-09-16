The burgeoning independence of New York Fashion Week: Tia Adeola, Barragán, and yes… Parsons MFA

Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYPD Shut Down City, Bridge for His Funeral and Named a Street After Him
Irish American restaurateur Jimmy Neary's life story embodies everything that's good about the city he loved and the country that adopted him.
bkmag.com
Brooklyn stepped up at New York Fashion Week SS23
Runway shows. After parties. Homegrown designers. Brooklyn made itself known at the Spring/Summer ‘23 New York Fashion Week. The event officially wrapped on September 14, but there were still shows as late as the 16th. Here is a recap of the 12 collections that were either unveiled in the borough or created by Brooklyn designers. Look sharp!
A street in East Harlem was just renamed after this iconic actress
A portion of 101st Street, between Third and Lexington Avenues, in East Harlem will forever be known as Cicely Tyson Way, after the iconic actress who was the first Black woman to star in a recurring role in a dramatic television series. Tyson, who passed away at the age of...
therealdeal.com
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
matadornetwork.com
Newark Airport Is Officially No Longer an NYC Airport. Here’s How That Impacts Your Flights.
If you’re headed on a flight to New York, you’re typically looking at three airport options: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LAG), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). EWR has become a staple even though it’s in New Jersey because of its proximity to New York City — it’s closer to some parts of Manhattan than the JFK airport in Queens. And yet the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has decided that EWR will no longer be considered a New York City airport as of October 3. A tweet with a memo from Lufthansa Airlines confirmed by Travel+Leisure explained the IATA’s new standard for coding multi-city airports.
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
wosu.org
A champion of Black television and film
A pioneering media leader and champion of black television and film died recently in New York City, where she had relocated her organization Black Public Media in 2000. She founded the BPM, then known as National Black Programming Consortium, in Columbus in 1979. We look back on the life of Mable Haddock, her time in Columbus and the legacy of BPM.
NBC News
New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants
This weekend's seemingly endless string of buses is putting a staggering strain on America's largest city. According to New York’s Mayor, an estimated 12,000 migrants have been bused north to New York since May. A city of more than eight million is now considering turning cruise ships into housing. Recent transports to areas like Martha’s Vineyard were openly spearheaded this week by republican governors in Texas, Arizona, and Florida.Sept. 18, 2022.
fox40jackson.com
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
Frank Carone, Mayor Eric Adams’ chief of staff, to leave City Hall at the end of the year
Frank Carone shines on the red carpet at the star-studded opening of Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 12, 2022. Carone plans to leave City Hall at the end of the year. It’s the first major departure for the Adams administration as the mayor enters the end of his first year in office. [ more › ]
thesource.com
Jim Jones, Aisha Hall, Shawana King “GIVE BACK” Phones And Tablets To Their Harlem Hood
Next week, September 21st, Aisha Hall and Shawana King of PTM Consulting alongside Harlem megastar Jim Jones are giving away phones and tablets that have free internet access to low income families. The giveaway will take place at Momma Zee’s Food & Deli at 2061 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York, NY 10027 from 12 pm-4 pm.
N.Y. bishop who was robbed during livestreamed service clashes with woman in latest church broadcast
The New York City bishop who was robbed of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed service in July was removed from his church by police Sunday after video appeared to show him grabbing a woman and pushing her. Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, was preaching at the Leaders of...
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Refinery29
CURLFEST Roller Set Is Back Bringing The Natural Black Hair Community Together Through Skating
This Saturday, September 17, CURLFEST by the Curly Girl Collective is bringing back their Roller Set skating and dance party to Prospect Park in Brooklyn. Since 2014, the annual CURLFEST event has been a staple in the natural and curly hair community for Black folks. Their last event took place in 2019 amassing 75,000 people to the festival alone. Now, after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, they’re back and tapping into what has been uplifting our community and getting us through the last two years: skating!
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Asylum seeker in NYC shelter dies by suicide: 'our hearts break'
A woman seeking asylum died by suicide at a New York City shelter Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.
Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More
The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
Bishop Whitehead, Who Was Robbed On Live, Chokes A Woman During Church Service [VIDEO]
After he was allegedly robbed on live stream, Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead choked a woman during a church service.
