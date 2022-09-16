Read full article on original website
Related
Keanu Reeves’ ‘Constantine’ sequel draws a surprising amount of criticism from DC diehards
Everyone loves Keanu Reeves, which in turn means that everyone should want the beloved actor to be happy. Having spent the better part of two decades voicing his desire to play a certain occult investigator for a second time, you’d have thought the announcement of a Constantine sequel would have been the subject of unanimous praise, right?
An underwhelming all-star supernatural thriller has terrifying visions on Netflix
If you were to judge a book by its cover, then the tantalizing roster of talent assembled for 2000’s supernatural thriller The Gift may lead you to believe that the very least to be expected was all-star entertainment, if not outright cinematic excellence. Directed by Sam Raimi from a...
A massively underrated historical action epic gets put back under the spotlight
When it comes to discussing the best historical epics of the modern era, the conversation tends to revolve around the same few movies, which is completely fair when a great deal of them weren’t of a particularly high standard. Despite both being one of the best and most successful, though, The Last Samurai has never really gotten its due.
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
A spiritual adviser reportedly told Ezra Miller the Freemasons were sending demons after them
After seizing far too many headlines for their offscreen behavior over the last few months, Ezra Miller has finally started seeking treatment for what they called “complex issues”, ones so severe they threatened to not just derail $200 million comic book blockbuster The Flash, but the 29 year-old’s entire career.
Thirsty ‘Rings of Power’ fans will stan one character above all until sexy Sauron arrives
If there is one thing The Lord of the Rings franchise has managed to pull off, it’s casting extremely attractive actors in the various adaptations. Fans of Amazon’s The Rings of Power have been introduced to a whole host of new characters, and it’s fair to say that many of them are extremely easy on the eyes.
‘Quantum Leap’ reboot series leaves critics split down the middle
The long-awaited reboot of Quantum Leap has arrived on NBC, but the reviews only further the mystery as they are firmly divided. It stars none of the original cast from the 1998 series, with former star John Bakula explaining how difficult a decision it was to turn down the series reboot. Instead, it has a new face in Raymond Lee, joined by Ghostbusters‘ Ernie Hudson, and Mason Alexander Park. Lee’s had bit-part roles in comedy series like Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Modern Family.
Espionage aficionados still furious one of the century’s best spy thrillers didn’t get a sequel
Not every movie that gets a sequel deserves one, but the unfortunate other side of the coin is that there are often more than worthy features that fully deserve further installments, only to end up being cast aside and consigned to the annals of history. 11 years later, and fans remain apoplectic that Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy remains part of the latter.
Nicolas Cage doubles down on his desire to play an obscure Batman villain
If there’s one thing the world truly deserves that it hasn’t gotten yet, it’s Nicolas Cage chowing down on the scenery as an over-the-top comic book villain. As one of Hollywood’s most famed aficionados of the medium, the Academy Award winner has appeared in his fair share of superhero projects, but who wouldn’t love to see him go for broke and break bad?
A comic book flop too far ahead of its time undergoes a long-overdue reevaluation
When you think of comic book adaptations to have arrived in the immediate wake of Bryan Singer’s X-Men, roundly pinpointed as the film that kicked off the current boom that’s still going strong over 20 years later, co-writer and director Terry Zwigoff’s Ghost World probably doesn’t come to mind.
A reboot that flopped so hard it was forced to scrap a sequel tracks a killer on streaming
Trying to step into Morgan Freeman’s shoes is no easy task, especially when eyebrows were raised from the very second the legendary star’s replacement at the forefront of the Alex Cross franchise was announced. Tyler Perry wasn’t exactly the first name that came to mind when you imagine a hard-boiled serial killer thriller, but studio Lionsgate seemed confident.
The best uses of Hollywood’s most inconsistent trend get placed under scrutiny
Hollywood tends to jump on any bandwagon worth hitching itself to, ranging from dark and gritty reboots to YA literary adaptations, via superhero blockbusters and historical epics, to name but four. One of the most polarizing new trends to emerge in the last decade is de-aging technology, and it’s been just as inconsistent as it’s proven controversial.
A star-studded waste of space finally hits the target on Disney Plus
If the level of talent involved in a project was a guarantee of quality, then This Means War should have been an eminently entertaining action comedy at the very, very, very least. After all, the star-studded cast was headlined by the A-list trio of Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy, and Chris...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy arrives as Rhaenyra and the world bids Milly Alcock farewell
The moment that many House of the Dragon fans had dreaded finally arrived during last night’s fifth episode. The next time the HBO prequel series comes on our small screens, it will be Emma D’Arcy portraying a much older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Red Keep, having picked up the mantle after Milly Alcock’s younger version. The same is also true of Emily Carey’s Alicent Hightower, who is being replaced by Olivia Cooke.
Streaming viewers drawn into the double life of a polarizing mystery thriller
The mystery genre has been making a huge comeback recently, whether it’s Netflix shelling out hundreds of millions of dollars for Knives Out sequels, or Kenneth Branagh and his mighty mustache aiming to churn out more Agatha Christie adaptations. Audiences love the twists, turns, and revelations that come with the genre, even if opinion was split almost right down the middle on 2016’s Come and Find Me.
One of sci-fi’s biggest-ever bombs regains sentience on the streaming ranks
As far as preparing yourself for a career as a director goes, sitting under the learning tree of Christopher Nolan is one of the best educations anyone could hope for. However, despite winning one Academy Award from four nominations (all of which came from Nolan collaborations), Wally Pfister was Pfucked when Transcendence turned up dead on arrival.
