KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Grain silo converted into a house
DES MOINES, Iowa — Modern conveniences were everywhere on all five floors of a grain silo turned into a house. The trick was renovating the interior without changing the exterior. The silos looked pretty much the same as they did 30 years ago.
KCCI.com
Flu spike abroad could foreshadow challenging season in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Australia may be roughly 9,000 miles from Iowa, but a flu spike during its winter season has caught the attention of health officials in Polk County. The Southern Hemisphere, which has opposite seasons to Iowa, can foreshadow the conditions that may arrive for flu season.
KCCI.com
Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road shuts down and leaves people with fewer options
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store go. "It's sad to see any place closing down, we've seen it a lot...
KCCI.com
Broadlawns Medical Center severs ties with coffee shop
DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has cut ties with a coffee shop after staff had concerns about its mission statement. The coffee shop, Freedom Blend, is part of Freedom Ministries, which provides young adults with work training and life skills. Broadlawns sent the following statement to KCCI:
KCCI.com
Doug Jensen's trial begins Monday, here's what to expect
WASHINGTON — The Des Moines man seen at the front of the pack of rioters inside the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 will stand trial starting Monday in Washington D.C. Doug Jensen faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer, disorderly conduct, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and more.
KCCI.com
Iowa family speaks out about brain disease after loved one was shot and killed by police
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — InSeptember 2020, Scott Heisler was shot and killed by police in West Des Moines. But it wasn't until after he died that his family found out he had been struggling with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease their loved one was diagnosed with after his death.
KCCI.com
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
KCCI.com
Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
KCCI.com
Dekkers shines again as ISU blows out Ohio
AMES, Iowa — Hunter Dekkers passed for 3 TDs and ran for another as ISU obliterated Ohio 43-10 Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2012 season. Dekkers, a sophomore, finished 28-36 passing for 268 yards and zero picks. He...
KCCI.com
Ankeny High School postgame celebration under investigation
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Ankeny High School football team's post-game celebration on Friday night is under investigation. The Hawks handed the top-ranked South East Polk Rams their first loss of the season. After their win, videos surfaced online afterward showing a rowdy Ankeny celebration and possible damage to...
KCCI.com
Polk County property owners could see sizable increase in property value
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Every odd-numbered year, the county assesses the value of all properties and looking to 2023, they are anticipating a jump. Polk County assessor Randy Ripperger said that property values have nearly doubled since last year. "This next year at 22 percent, by far that's the...
