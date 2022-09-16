ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Grain silo converted into a house

DES MOINES, Iowa — Modern conveniences were everywhere on all five floors of a grain silo turned into a house. The trick was renovating the interior without changing the exterior. The silos looked pretty much the same as they did 30 years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Flu spike abroad could foreshadow challenging season in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Australia may be roughly 9,000 miles from Iowa, but a flu spike during its winter season has caught the attention of health officials in Polk County. The Southern Hemisphere, which has opposite seasons to Iowa, can foreshadow the conditions that may arrive for flu season.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Broadlawns Medical Center severs ties with coffee shop

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has cut ties with a coffee shop after staff had concerns about its mission statement. The coffee shop, Freedom Blend, is part of Freedom Ministries, which provides young adults with work training and life skills. Broadlawns sent the following statement to KCCI:
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Doug Jensen's trial begins Monday, here's what to expect

WASHINGTON — The Des Moines man seen at the front of the pack of rioters inside the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 will stand trial starting Monday in Washington D.C. Doug Jensen faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer, disorderly conduct, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and more.
WASHINGTON, DC
KCCI.com

Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Dekkers shines again as ISU blows out Ohio

AMES, Iowa — Hunter Dekkers passed for 3 TDs and ran for another as ISU obliterated Ohio 43-10 Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2012 season. Dekkers, a sophomore, finished 28-36 passing for 268 yards and zero picks. He...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny High School postgame celebration under investigation

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Ankeny High School football team's post-game celebration on Friday night is under investigation. The Hawks handed the top-ranked South East Polk Rams their first loss of the season. After their win, videos surfaced online afterward showing a rowdy Ankeny celebration and possible damage to...
ANKENY, IA

