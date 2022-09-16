ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

Drake Posts DMs Roasting YouTuber Anthony Fantano

Drake has had enough of YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano's subpar reviews of his albums and is now roasting the popular music critic. Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), Fantano shared a screenshot of some Instagram DMs he received from Drake. "Drake slid into my DMs," Fantano captioned the post with...
Variety

Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party

Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.  While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos

Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
Drake
Anthony Fantano
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
BET

Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”

Ice-T had words following the unfortunate passing of PNB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon (September 12). Rock was dining at an Inglewood location of Roscoe’s House of Chicken’N Waffles with his girlfriend, Steph. A source connected to TMZ shared the rapper was likely targeted, especially in light that there were no injuries inflicted on anyone else in the vicinity.
HipHopWired

Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page

Rapper Nicki Minaj may often be beefed out with her fellow female rap star—Cardi B, but she is borrowing a page from the Bronx rapper’s book.  Minaj is filing a defamation lawsuit against a social media commentator named “Nosey Heaux” who alleged that she is addicted to cocaine. According to TMZ, the Queens native is suing […] The post Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ceaser Emanuel & Masika Kalysha Go To War After He Calls Her Out

A video that showed him abusing a dog has caused an uproar for Ceaser Emanuel. The Black Ink Crew mogul was riding high with a successful reality show that dominated VH1 airwaves for nearly a decade, and all of the attention helped make him a star. Emanuel has been able to franchise his brand with Black Ink tattoo shops across the country, evening helping 9Mag enter into the unscripted television game, as well.
