Read full article on original website
Related
Drake Posts DMs Roasting YouTuber Anthony Fantano
Drake has had enough of YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano's subpar reviews of his albums and is now roasting the popular music critic. Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), Fantano shared a screenshot of some Instagram DMs he received from Drake. "Drake slid into my DMs," Fantano captioned the post with...
Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party
Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more. While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
RELATED PEOPLE
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z send flowers to Nicki Minaj congratulating her on Vanguard Award
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are taking a moment to congratulate fellow musician and friend Nicki Minaj. The successful rapper was recently honored with the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award, which has only been given to a few select singers, including David Bowie, the Beatles, Tom Petty, Madonna, Janet...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”
Ice-T had words following the unfortunate passing of PNB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon (September 12). Rock was dining at an Inglewood location of Roscoe’s House of Chicken’N Waffles with his girlfriend, Steph. A source connected to TMZ shared the rapper was likely targeted, especially in light that there were no injuries inflicted on anyone else in the vicinity.
Nicki Minaj slams Garcelle Beauvais amid cyberbullying bot attacks against the 'Real Housewives' star's son
Nicki Minaj criticized Garcelle Beauvais for asking trolls to stop attacking her son Jax after Beauvais interviewed Jennifer Hough on "The Real."
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
PnB Rock shooting updates – Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Offset, & Jake Paul mourn rapper ‘killed’ in restaurant robbery
RAPPER PnB Rock has reportedly "died after being shot" in Los Angeles, California, in what may have been an attempted robbery, and tributes are being led by big names. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, has been transported to a nearby hospital, where he was "pronounced dead", TMZ and The LA Times reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stop Instigating: Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent For Disgustingly Dissing Her Daughter While Trying To Ignite Nicki Minaj Beef
Lil Kim is none too pleased with 50 Cent’s attempt to start drama with her and Nicki Minaj after he falsely claimed that she dissed the fellow rapper’s son. 50 Cent is notorious for his Instagram persona and his constant public instigating and once again he’s making headlines for igniting wars of words.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
musictimes.com
Who Leaked Kid Cudi's Album 'Entergalactic' And Put Farts Sounds In It? Fans Speculate
Kid Cudi has been through some really tough situations lately, from being thrown at with a bottle to Kanye West's bullying, and to Mike Dean calling him "Mid Cudi." He is now faced with a new problem-his album has been leaked, but not exactly, either, because most of it was replaced by fart sounds.
Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page
Rapper Nicki Minaj may often be beefed out with her fellow female rap star—Cardi B, but she is borrowing a page from the Bronx rapper’s book. Minaj is filing a defamation lawsuit against a social media commentator named “Nosey Heaux” who alleged that she is addicted to cocaine. According to TMZ, the Queens native is suing […] The post Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
musictimes.com
Machine Gun Kelly Makes Hip Hop Comeback on EST Gee Collab Song, Draws Mixed Reactions
Before dominating the charts with his pop-punk songs and grungy aesthetic, Machine Gun Kelly used to be a rapper in the hip-hop industry and even ignited a feud with Eminem years ago. Today, the rapper-turned-rocker made his rap comeback in an EST Gee collaboration track; did fans like it?. According...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ceaser Emanuel & Masika Kalysha Go To War After He Calls Her Out
A video that showed him abusing a dog has caused an uproar for Ceaser Emanuel. The Black Ink Crew mogul was riding high with a successful reality show that dominated VH1 airwaves for nearly a decade, and all of the attention helped make him a star. Emanuel has been able to franchise his brand with Black Ink tattoo shops across the country, evening helping 9Mag enter into the unscripted television game, as well.
PETS・
Comments / 0