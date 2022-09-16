The 13 Best Anklets We're Obsessed With

When it comes to jewelry, you're probably already well-stocked on the basics. Fashion girls know that necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets are closet staples. But there may be an understated accessory you're lacking in your jewelry collection: The anklet. Some of the best jewelry brands out there have a small selection of gorgeous anklets (or ankle bracelets, if you prefer) in their collection, so might we suggest you should too?

Just like any other piece of jewelry, anklets come in all shapes and sizes to fit your own style and needs. You may opt for a thin, delicate option or go bold with a chunky chain piece. Or maybe you need some added bling to go with your favorite summer dress. Whatever your style may be, rest assured that the best anklets will instantly make your outfit more elevated. And don't worry—the best affordable jewelry brands have great options available, too.

The Best Statement Anklet

Cult Gaia Reyes Anklet

When a statement necklace doesn't do the trick, turn the attention to your ankles. This piece by Cult Gaia is the perfect way to elevate a simple pair of heels.

The Best Simple Gold Anklet

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Chain Anklet

Influencer-loved brand Mejuri created the best anklet for everyday wear. The paperclip chain will instantly add a touch of polish to your casual wear. And if you love a set, it also has a matching necklace and bracelet.

The Best Colorful Anklet

SHYMI Rainbow Cubic Zirconia Tennis Anklet

Why only stick to one color in your jewelry when you can have the rainbow? This cubic zirconia tennis anklet is the best mix of playful and trendy.

The Best Pearl Anklet

Mateo New York 14-Karat Gold Pearl Anklet

Pearl lovers can wear even more of their favorite gemstones with this simple anklet by Mateo New York. It's handmade from 14-karat gold and freshwater pearls, so you know it's a piece you'll keep forever.

The Best Beaded Anklet

Roxanne Assoulin The Brighter the Better Patchwork Anklet

Roxanne Assoulin's anklets exude the playful energy of her entire collection, and this piece is no different. This beaded anklet is an effortless way to add a touch of color to your look.

The Best Simple Silver Anklet

Maria Black Katie Anklet

If silver is your go-to, pick up this dainty ankle bracelet by Maria Black to go with all of your looks. It'll look just as good paired with your sneakers as it will with heels, we promise.

The Best Personalized Anklet

Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Yellow Gold Initial R Anklet

For a more creative gift, why not turn towards something personalized? In 14-karat gold, this piece from Saks Fifth Avenue would make the perfect gift for jewelry lovers.

The Best Anklet on Amazon

Barzel 18K Gold Plated Flat Marina Link Anklet for Women

With over 11,000 5-star reviews, you can trust this Amazon pick will serve you well. One reviewer even wrote, "I have worn mine to the beach, mowed the yard, showered, and even slept in it! Still looks as good as the first time I put it on."

The Best Luxe Anklet

Amina Muaddi Tennis Anklet

Special occasions call for something glamorous, so of course, one of the most glamorous footwear designers would make the best accessory. Amina Muaddi's Tennis Anklet is the perfect addition to a pair of her sculptural heels.

The Best Dangly Anklet

Ben-Amun Coin Station Anklet

Dangly charms on your foot will add some spice to even the most basic of outfits. This Ben-Amun anklet is dainty but is a bit more interesting than a basic chain piece.

The Best Layered Anklet

Mod + Jo Layered Raise the Bar Anklet

When one anklet isn't enough, reach for a double-layered piece. This multi-strand anklet from small batch jewelry brand Mod + Jo was practically made to go with your favorite mule heels.

The Best Charm Anklet

Nest Jewelry Coin Shell Charm Anklet

With big, bold shell and coin charms, this anklet will add contrast to barely there sandals. The natural-shaped pearls and gold coins also give this anklet a vintage charm.

The Best Vacation Anklet

Chan Luu Multi Rice Pearl Anklet

Allow the beachy, shimmery colors of this pearl anklet to whisk you far away from the office. This Chan Luu piece is made of freshwater cultured pearls, making it the perfect accessory for your next vacation.