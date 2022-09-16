Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare to face Italy and Germany... as the Man City legend builds on his work coaching in Tottenham's academy
Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has been involved in England Under-21s preparations for their forthcoming games against Italy and Germany. The iconic Ivorian is completing his coaching badges and is currently working in Tottenham’s academy. And part of Toure’s education has seen the former Premier League star travel up...
Comments / 0