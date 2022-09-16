ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen

HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
HAVELOCK, NC
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy