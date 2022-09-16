Read full article on original website
HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
The Red Raiders linebacker suffered an apparently serious leg injury in the first quarter on Saturday night.
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. The Tar Heels (3-0) are coming off an open date on the schedule, with the bye week following their...
Saturday, Oct. 1 Louisville at Boston (...)
