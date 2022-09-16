Read full article on original website
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump's legal team is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Brooklyn Federal Court. They will meet with the veteran judge who has been appointed to serve as the special master to review materials the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is tasked with reviewing more than 11,000 records. The Department of Justice is still fighting a court's decision to block its access to the documents pending the review.
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for being seated in the 14th-row for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London after he did not receive an invite to the ceremony in London, attended by world leaders and royals.Writing on Truth Social on Monday night, the former president wrote: “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” He continued by calling other nations represented at the event “Third World countries”.Mr Trump had earlier attacked FBI agents for allegedly ruining his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago during the execution of a search warrant last month, as he returned to...
Since taking office, Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have both steadily chipped away at several pandemic-era strictures.
DuPage County in Illinois used to be the heart of the Republican Party. When I was growing up in next-door Cook County, we used to look at Pate Philip, former state Senate president, and other notable Republican leaders with a mixture of respect and envy. It is far easier to be a Republican in a…
The political arm of the Minnesota Medical Association's recent endorsement of DFL Gov. Tim Walz over Republican Scott Jensen was just the latest example of doctors being called into the midterm campaigns. Driving the news: MEDPAC's chair cited the governor's "science- and evidence-based actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic" and support for reproductive healthcare as factors in a letter on the endorsement released last week. The big picture: Democrats in close races are increasingly leaning on doctors to drive messaging on abortion and other issues, Axios' Alexi McCammond writes.The trend has showed up in recent ads from DFL groups...
