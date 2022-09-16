Richardson ISD board discusses ways to increase interest in end-of-course summer school

Read full article on original website
LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
manestreamnews.com
McKinney High School begins the 22-23 school year with a new administrative team
Beginning this school year, McKinney High School’s administrative team has some familiar faces and some new ones. Emma Johansson finds out more.
McKinney ISD matches student learning with workforce needs
Audrey Fernandez, left, and Wendie Marie Ostick take a Career and Technical Education class at McKinney ISD. (Courtesy McKinney ISD) Student participation in career and technical education, or CTE, courses at McKinney ISD is “strong,” officials said. As of the 2019-20 school year, which is the most recent data available from the Texas Education Agency, more than half of all high school students in McKinney ISD have enrolled in these courses.
City of Rockwall unveils newly renovated KidZone playground at Harry Myers Park
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 19, 2022) Hundreds of excited residents showed up to celebrate the City of Rockwall’s Parks and Recreation Department’s grand re-opening on Saturday of their newly renovated KidZone at Harry Myers Park. Rockwall Mayor Kevin Fowler welcomed the crowd, and the Director of Parks and Recreation, Travis Sales, introduced all the fun-filled new features of the playground.
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD superintendent dies unexpectedly, district names temporary replacement
FORT WORTH, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth school district has named a new acting superintendent after the sudden death of its former leader. Northwest ISD said Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away last week after a medical emergency. School board trustees this week chose Dr. Michael Griffin as his temporary replacement.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Prosper ISD Parents Held a Protest Demanding District Leaders to Step Down
Parents and community members held signs and protested Monday afternoon outside a Prosper ISD elementary school demanding district administrators step down over the district's handling of recent sexual abuse allegations surrounding a bus driver. "We have been to the board meetings in the past, we have raised our concerns, we...
North Texas Giving Day accepting donations to help area nonprofits
Communities Foundation of Texas hosted the 2022 North Texas Giving Day nonprofit rally in Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. (Courtesy Kim Leeson) More than 3,300 nonprofits in a 20-county area will participate in the 14th annual North Texas Giving Day. The official day for the online event presented by the...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot
Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
pwshblueprints.com
Mrs. Rose Wilson joins ESL department
Mrs. Rose Wilson is a new ESL teacher this year. As a native Chinese speaker, Mrs. Wilson majored in English at her university in China and taught high school students for 16 years before coming to America with her family. After immigrating to America, Mrs. Wilson earned her graduate degree...
Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
6 Frisco ISD schools to undergo roof repairs
On Sept. 12 the Frisco ISD board of trustees approved contracts to repair school roofs that sustained hail damage during a storm this spring. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Six Frisco ISD schools are set to have their roofs repaired this fall following spring storms. At the Sept. 12 FISD board meeting,...
Frisco nonprofits move toward full strength after pandemic challenges
Frisco Family Services—a nonprofit focused on providing assistance to community members experiencing hardship—has seen a 65% increase in volunteer numbers. (Courtesy Frisco Family Services) In line with a trend seen throughout the state and the U.S., COVID-19 hit Frisco nonprofits hard. However, area nonprofits have continued to recover...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Rachel Joy, Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective
Rachel Joy is the Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective in Lewisville. She is dedicated to making an impact in the community and loves all things creative. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community
UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
The City Of Plano Has Big Plans For Its 150th Birthday
Plano, get your kazoos and streamers ready. The city will officially be 150 years old next year, and Plano already has plans to celebrate. The Plano Star Courier reported that during a Plano City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, the communications and community outreach director, announced the details of the birthday shindig.
UT Dallas opens passport center for students, faculty and community
The University of Texas at Dallas opened a new U.S. passport center on the third floor of the Student Services Building at 780 Franklyn Jenifer Drive, Ste. 762. (Courtesy PostStop Plus) The University of Texas at Dallas opened a new U.S. Passport Center on the third floor of the Student...
City Council to consider proposal to expand Medical City Plano, relocate helipads
Medical City Plano's proposed expansion plans will be considered at the Sept. 20 Plano City Council meeting. (Courtesy Medical City Plano) Medical City Plano is proposing to expand one of its buildings from four stories to eight stories and use the roof for the hospital's three helipads. Plano City Council...
rejournals.com
$61 million construction loan secured for suburban Dallas seniors housing development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $61 million in construction financing for the development of The Preserve at Spring Creek, a 230-unit assisted living, memory care and independent living community in Garland, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. JLL worked on behalf of the joint venture sponsor, JAMP...
Every Player Ejected in a Texas High School Football Fight
Two high school football teams in North Texas are being investigated by the UIL after a fight broke out on Thursday, September 12th. The two teams were Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. According to a report by fox4news, Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out among the players for several minutes. At one point, the fighting appeared to stop, only to pick back up again. The officials eventually called the game.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
