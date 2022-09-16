ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Laid to Rest With Her Husband and Parents at Windsor Castle: Burial Details

By Laura Rizzo
Reunited. Queen Elizabeth II’s body will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, and other members of her family at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Keep reading for burial details.

The royal monarch’s final resting place will be within the walls of her family’s palace, located in the English county of Berkshire, following her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

As the Queen’s laid to rest, Prince Philip’s body will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where it was temporarily being held, per The Telegraph, and put beside his wife. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 at the age of 99. He and Elizabeth were married for 73 years.

Prince Andrew, son of Elizabeth and Philip, gave insight into the grief his mother experienced after losing her husband. “The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. And she described his passing as a miracle. And she’s contemplating,” he told a group of reporters following Philip’s funeral, adding that the family was “rallying” to support the monarch. “She described it as having left a huge void in her life.”

In addition to Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, are already buried in the walls of Windsor Castle, along with the ashes of the monarch’s sister, Princess Margaret, who died in February 2002.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She served Great Britain and its Commonwealth as its sovereign for 70 years and 214 days. She is longest reigning British monarch after succeeding the throne in 1952 following the sudden death of her father.

Elizabeth and Philip’s oldest child, King Charles III (formerly known as Prince Charles), took over the throne upon her passing. The former Prince of Wales is the oldest British monarch to succeed the throne at the age of 73.

Shortly after Elizabeth’s death was revealed to the public, Charles paid tribute to the monarch. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” a statement shared via the royal family’s official Instagram page read. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The message continued, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

