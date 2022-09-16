ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Star-Observer

Letter: Loan forgiveness destroys dream

Response to state Sen. Jeff Smith’s column on Sept. 11. Your article in our local paper about student loan forgiveness is destroying our American dream. Work hard and get a better education. Our family has three generations of going to school full time in the a.m. and working full time in the p.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
State
Wisconsin State
City
River Falls, WI
River Falls, WI
Business
CBS Minnesota

Police: Group assaults one boy, stabs another on Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed on the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday night.Minneapolis Park Police say officers responded to the Stone Arch Bridge around 10:30 p.m. They learned that two boys were approached by a group of men and assaulted. One boy was stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital.Park Police are investigating the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Zillow#Hobbits#The Hobbit#Earth#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Rings
KARE 11

Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
wis.community

Gunshot wound death in Eau Claire

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 12:12 this morning at the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers found a male subject with a gunshot wound and had them transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
KARE 11

Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis

A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense

POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 arrested in middle of attempting to steal catalytic converter

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Law enforcement leaders say catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major problem across the Twin Cities.Early Friday morning, Brooklyn Park Police say they arrested two more men who were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter in a business park. "They were actually cutting the catalytic converters off when the officers rolled up," said Inspector Elliot Faust.Faust said the two men were taken into custody and could face multiple felony charges. He said it's another example of a concerning trend.  So far this year in Brooklyn Park there have been 305 cases of catalytic converter thefts,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

St. Cloud drive-by shooting injures 21-year-old man

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday in a targeted drive-by shooting in St. Cloud, authorities said. The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunshots near 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South, not far from St. Cloud State University, at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police determined shots had been fired from a vehicle that was being driven westbound on 11th Street at 6th Avenue.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Toddler killed in Arden Hills crash between school bus, pick-up truck

(FOX 9) - A 23-month-old was killed in a crash involving a pick-up truck and a school bus in Arden Hills Monday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. when a school bus, which was not carrying passengers, collided with the side of a pick-up truck at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 96 West.
ARDEN HILLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy