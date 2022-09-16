Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Man accused of punching man in the face, taking cell phone in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Blue Grass man was arrested early Monday after police say he punched a man in the face and took their cell phone earlier this month. Timothy Marvin Devol, 36, was booked into the Scott County Jail on a charge of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.
KWQC
Davenport man charged in early Sunday shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot multiple times at a woman, striking her in the back. Terry Markey Miller, 19, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
KWQC
Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the 17-year-old as Angel Lopez Jr. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the...
17-year-old shot, killed in Rock Island Sunday night
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 17-year-old died Sunday night after being shot in the chest near the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. A release says officers responded to the scene at approximately 7:58 p.m. to a call of a person with a gunshot wound. Once at the scene, officers located the 17-year-old male.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
UI student could face over two decades in prison after reported early Sunday morning break-in, assault
A University of Iowa business student faces over two decades in prison if convicted on charges that he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police were called to the Telluride Apartments on East Court Street just after 12:45am for a...
Man charged with 5 felonies after 2 shootings, pursuit
A man is under arrest for several felonies after two shootings in Burlington led to a police pursuit. On September 18 at about 3:50 a.m., Burlington Police responded to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they learned that a 29-year-old man had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot […]
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, now in custody, beat victim during burglary
A 50-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say he and another suspect beat and stabbed a victim during a burglary earlier this month. Shawn King, whose address also is listed as Cordova, Ill., faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and willful injury – causing bodily injury, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to weekend shooting at Davenport bar
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigov.org
For Immediate Release
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:58 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of a subject with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived they located a 17 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest....
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested on multiple charges
Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Sunday, September 18th, at about 3:51 AM Burlington Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Rock Island police investigating Sunday night homicide
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue around 7:58 p.m. Officers say they found the 17-year-old...
ourquadcities.com
12-year-old boy shot in Rock Island
A 12-year-old boy was one victim of a shooting Wednesday in Rock Island. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department received a call of a subject suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of 14th ½ Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year old man suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.
KCRG.com
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) - The inmate who stepped in when two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees were being murdered by inmates said he is still recovering from the attacks. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was a...
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
KCJJ
IC Police: Illinois man aimed gun at group of women and children, fired shot into the air
Iowa City Police say an Illinois man faces charges that he aimed a gun at a group of women and children after firing a shot into the air. Officers were initially called to an address on Bittersweet Court just after 2:30 Friday afternoon for a fight between a male and multiple women. As police were on their way to the scene, the male reportedly produced a handgun, fired a shot into the air, then fled eastbound on foot.
ourquadcities.com
Balloon release for homicide victims set
A balloon release for the Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Centennial Park, 315 S. Marquette St., Davenport. During the National Day of Remembrance, Family Resources will honor, commemorate, and celebrate the lives of murder victims and their surviving family members. The public is invited.
KWQC
Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
2 killed, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-280 in Rock Island Co.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Rock Island County. Illinois State Police said the incident happened Friday, Sept. 16. around 10 p.m. on Interstate 280 near the Quad Cities International Airport. Three vehicles were involved while traveling westbound on the highway.
Comments / 0