The Fall Brawl at 4 State Moto Complex near Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The latest motocross track in the area is coming to life in rural Neosho. The 4 State Moto Complex is holding another race this weekend and the track has a new configuration and a new starting gate. The Fall Brawl is their second race of the year. Racing runs all day Sunday after a day of...
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On
Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
Lawrence County Record
Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership
Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma
Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
Divers Explore Roaring River’s Underwater Cave
CASSVILLE, MO.- KISS Rebreathers Divers explored the depths of Roaring River’s underwater cave. KISS Rebreathers reached out to Roaring River State Parks’ officials to remap the cave’s depths. “Wanting to try to get the remapping of our cave done. We had no idea that they were. The possibility was there that they could actually go through the restriction. But their world were now and they were able to pull it off for us,” said Joel Topham, Roaring River superintendent.
Motorcycle Cross Country Chase stops by Joplin
The 2022 Cross Country Chase presented by the Motorcycle Cannonball today stopped by Joplin Missouri for a bite to eat.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
Barton County Memorial Park Board dedicates new memorial
LAMAR, Mo. – The Barton County Memorial Park Board today held a dedication ceremony for its recently completed memorial. Flag raising ceremony with officials from local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Joe Davis, president of the barton county memorial park board says the idea...
Joplin announces completion of new City Hall ADA-accessible ramp
JOPLIN, Mo. – City Hall in Joplin today announced its development of a new ADA-accessible ramp on the west side of the building is complete. During the past six weeks, construction crews worked to complete the new ramp. Now that the accessibility is back to normal, City Hall Officials...
Fairland shooter identified
MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town
PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Tips to save as utility bills increase
Many have noticed a higher utility bill since last year. According to a study by the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association, utility bills have gone up 15 percent since 2021.
Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
Local non-profit unveils its newest mural
JOPLIN, Mo. – Locals and Joplin legends gathered today to celebrate the unveiling of the Downtown Black History & Performing Arts Mural. Acclaimed musician Charles McPherson and Marjol Rush-Collet, cousin of Langston Hughes attended the unveiling at 1st and Main. The Langston Hughes Cultural Society invited the public to...
