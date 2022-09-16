CASSVILLE, MO.- KISS Rebreathers Divers explored the depths of Roaring River’s underwater cave. KISS Rebreathers reached out to Roaring River State Parks’ officials to remap the cave’s depths. “Wanting to try to get the remapping of our cave done. We had no idea that they were. The possibility was there that they could actually go through the restriction. But their world were now and they were able to pull it off for us,” said Joel Topham, Roaring River superintendent.

