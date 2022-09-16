ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On

Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
WEBB CITY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership

Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webb City, MO
Sports
City
Republic, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Webb City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Webb City, MO
Football
City
Neosho, MO
KYTV

Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police in southwest Missouri are searching for an inmate who escaped custody from a hospital in Neosho. The Newton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office says Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Hospital in Neosho when he escaped from custody. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants. He may not be wearing shoes.
NEOSHO, MO
addictedtovacation.com

13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma

Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
GROVE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Divers Explore Roaring River’s Underwater Cave

CASSVILLE, MO.- KISS Rebreathers Divers explored the depths of Roaring River’s underwater cave. KISS Rebreathers reached out to Roaring River State Parks’ officials to remap the cave’s depths. “Wanting to try to get the remapping of our cave done. We had no idea that they were. The possibility was there that they could actually go through the restriction. But their world were now and they were able to pull it off for us,” said Joel Topham, Roaring River superintendent.
CASSVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escapee still at large; “Appearance/clothing may have changed”

NEOSHO, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Newton County Inmate Michael R. Durison escaped custody while under medical treatment at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Monday morning marked 24 hours and he has not been located. “Michael R Durison is still at large. Please continue to call in any sighting of him. His appearance/clothing may have changed.” — Newton Co. Sheriff’s office Sources...
NEOSHO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Republic Tigers#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
933kwto.com

Escaped Inmate in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff’s office is searching for an escaped inmate. Michael Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital Sunday when he escaped. Durison is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants when he escaped.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland shooter identified

MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
FAIRLAND, OK
adastraradio.com

Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
PARSONS, KS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local non-profit unveils its newest mural

JOPLIN, Mo. – Locals and Joplin legends gathered today to celebrate the unveiling of the Downtown Black History & Performing Arts Mural. Acclaimed musician Charles McPherson and Marjol Rush-Collet, cousin of Langston Hughes attended the unveiling at 1st and Main. The Langston Hughes Cultural Society invited the public to...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy