PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Ten-year-old Piper Billings is going to have her picture displayed in Time Square in New York City this Saturday!. She was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide, Piper's photo will be shown on the Jumbo Tron screens in the heart of Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. It's the kickoff to the Buddy Walk in New York City.

PEA RIDGE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO