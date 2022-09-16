ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Kait 8

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership

Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escapee still at large; “Appearance/clothing may have changed”

NEOSHO, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Newton County Inmate Michael R. Durison escaped custody while under medical treatment at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Monday morning marked 24 hours and he has not been located. “Michael R Durison is still at large. Please continue to call in any sighting of him. His appearance/clothing may have changed.” — Newton Co. Sheriff’s office Sources...
NEOSHO, MO
KHBS

Local Pea Ridge student to have photo displayed in Times Square

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Ten-year-old Piper Billings is going to have her picture displayed in Time Square in New York City this Saturday!. She was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide, Piper's photo will be shown on the Jumbo Tron screens in the heart of Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. It's the kickoff to the Buddy Walk in New York City.
PEA RIDGE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
californiaexaminer.net

Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified

The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

