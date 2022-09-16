Read full article on original website
sgfcitizen.org
What will it take to keep teachers in Missouri classrooms? Commission chaired by Springfield ‘trucking guy’ has ideas
On Sept. 12, a commission tasked with addressing the state’s teacher shortage completed their final meeting and compiled a draft of nine ways that changes to Missouri policy could improve teacher retention and recruitment. At the top of the list is an immediate need to lock in better starting...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
8th annual MO Food Truck Festival showcases diverse cuisine in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Over 25 food trucks parked at the fairgrounds on Saturday for the 8th annual Mo Food Truck Fest. Organizer Larry Krauck says his goal for putting this festival together was to bring new people to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. “So one of the great things about food trucks is it brings people from […]
sgfcitizen.org
Trish Chrisman: ‘She saved my behind I can’t tell you how many times’
In more than a half-century at her front-office post, Trish Chrisman saw some 20,000 students pass through Parkview High School — and she never seemed to forget any of their faces or names. Now, since her September death at age 86, the word most used to describe her is...
Kait 8
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
Lawrence County Record
Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership
Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
SGF City Council to vote on allowing old mill restaurant, new animal shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the next city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, city leaders will vote on a few notable rezoning and utility rate bills. Monday’s city council meeting will be at the historic city hall at 830 N. Boonville Ave. at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public. City-county animal […]
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishing
Lake Taneycomo as seen from an observation point on Route 165. The dam in the background impounds Table Rock Lake.Elkman at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Thousands of dollars in musical equipment stolen from Springfield ministry
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Dennis Cleveland is a pastor and runs bible studies out of Affordable Towing. Cleveland says that they are picking up the pieces after the burglary that happened early Saturday morning. “We got a good faith view of the guy and some side views of him running in and out, carrying equipment out,” said […]
Escapee still at large; “Appearance/clothing may have changed”
NEOSHO, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Newton County Inmate Michael R. Durison escaped custody while under medical treatment at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Monday morning marked 24 hours and he has not been located. “Michael R Durison is still at large. Please continue to call in any sighting of him. His appearance/clothing may have changed.” — Newton Co. Sheriff’s office Sources...
Stop at a gas station leads to $100K lottery win in Springfield
“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.
KHBS
Local Pea Ridge student to have photo displayed in Times Square
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Ten-year-old Piper Billings is going to have her picture displayed in Time Square in New York City this Saturday!. She was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide, Piper's photo will be shown on the Jumbo Tron screens in the heart of Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. It's the kickoff to the Buddy Walk in New York City.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Joplin announces completion of new City Hall ADA-accessible ramp
JOPLIN, Mo. – City Hall in Joplin today announced its development of a new ADA-accessible ramp on the west side of the building is complete. During the past six weeks, construction crews worked to complete the new ramp. Now that the accessibility is back to normal, City Hall Officials...
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
californiaexaminer.net
Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified
The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
