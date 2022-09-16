Here are renderings or the QuikTrip proposed for Grand and Lafayette in the Tiffany neighborhood. They are consistent with the site plan published here last month. Since a zoning-only building permit application was submitted to the city in May, zoning variances have not appeared on a Board of Adjustment agenda yet, nor the demolition of 3616 McRee on a Preservation Board agenda, nor have board bills to vacate McRee and create a CID have been introduced at the Board of Aldermen. We’ll keep an eye out for any movement on those.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO