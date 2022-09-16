ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University City, MO

5 On Your Side

Hospital in south city being sold

ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

Renderings of proposed QuikTrip at Grand and Lafayette

Here are renderings or the QuikTrip proposed for Grand and Lafayette in the Tiffany neighborhood. They are consistent with the site plan published here last month. Since a zoning-only building permit application was submitted to the city in May, zoning variances have not appeared on a Board of Adjustment agenda yet, nor the demolition of 3616 McRee on a Preservation Board agenda, nor have board bills to vacate McRee and create a CID have been introduced at the Board of Aldermen. We’ll keep an eye out for any movement on those.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis

The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26

The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
PEVELY, MO
FOX 2

Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du […]
CAHOKIA, IL
FOX 2

Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M

ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Person injured in fire on Wabada Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A person is in critical condition after being rescued from a building fire Sunday morning. According to a tweet from St. Louis Fire Department, a fire broke out early Sunday morning in an occupied two-story building in the 5200 block of Wabada Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

BUD program graduates 26th class of pre-apprentices

The Building Union Diversity (BUD) program recently graduated 14 pre-apprentices now anxious to start careers in the union building trades. The ceremony was held Aug. 26 at Iron Workers Local 396, 2500 59th St., with proud parents and friends of the graduates attending. Aurora Bihler, BUD coordinator and a member...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington

A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
FENTON, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL

