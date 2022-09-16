Read full article on original website
Hospital in south city being sold
ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
KMOV
Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
nextstl.com
Renderings of proposed QuikTrip at Grand and Lafayette
Here are renderings or the QuikTrip proposed for Grand and Lafayette in the Tiffany neighborhood. They are consistent with the site plan published here last month. Since a zoning-only building permit application was submitted to the city in May, zoning variances have not appeared on a Board of Adjustment agenda yet, nor the demolition of 3616 McRee on a Preservation Board agenda, nor have board bills to vacate McRee and create a CID have been introduced at the Board of Aldermen. We’ll keep an eye out for any movement on those.
How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis
Police say they have charged the Package Killer 3 decades after his 1990 crime spree
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
KMOV
Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
'Naloxboxes' distributed across St. Louis neighborhoods to fight opioid epidemic
ST. LOUIS — PreventEd and People's Health Center are installing Naloxboxes. Each box has two doses of Narcan, which reverses opioid overdose effects, a rescue breathing mask and instructions. In the last five years, opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis's Black community have increased by 500%, and that's just...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26
The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du […]
Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M
ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
Person injured in fire on Wabada Avenue
ST. LOUIS — A person is in critical condition after being rescued from a building fire Sunday morning. According to a tweet from St. Louis Fire Department, a fire broke out early Sunday morning in an occupied two-story building in the 5200 block of Wabada Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood in St. Louis.
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
labortribune.com
BUD program graduates 26th class of pre-apprentices
The Building Union Diversity (BUD) program recently graduated 14 pre-apprentices now anxious to start careers in the union building trades. The ceremony was held Aug. 26 at Iron Workers Local 396, 2500 59th St., with proud parents and friends of the graduates attending. Aurora Bihler, BUD coordinator and a member...
Gary Muehlberg, 73, Charged in 'Package Killer' Murders in 1990 St. Louis
Serial killer tortured sex workers, left their corpses in crude packages along local interstates
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington
A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
Career Central: Looking for a job? These big-name employers are hiring
ST. LOUIS — This week, Career Central highlights jobs with local companies. Visit any store or the Central Kitchen production facility for the opportunity to interview, meet with recruiters and managers and get on-the-spot offers to join the Dierbergs team. When you arrive at your store of choice, check in at the table with the balloons.
St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
Police identify woman found shot to death in St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday, Sept. 19 in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood. Homicide detectives were called to a home Monday morning on the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue, where police said they found a woman inside dead from a gunshot wound. Monday afternoon,...
