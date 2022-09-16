On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.

