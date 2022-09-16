Read full article on original website
HPD bodycam video shows woman run from her kidnapper before suspect killed
Houston police released body camera video, showing a woman's tense escape from her kidnapper before officers confront the suspect and later open fire on him.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
A man in Texas who was accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested.
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
3 teens shot during homecoming party at short-term rental in Katy, suspect still at large, HCSO says
There were as many as 200 people at this gathering, which was revealed to be a homecoming after-party for Paetow High School, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
‘Played the game and lost’: Judge sentences Houston rapper ‘Da Breadman’ to more than 23 years for drug trafficking, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A 43-year-old Houston rapper has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Jermaine West, aka “Da Breadman,” pleaded guilty April 6 to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the...
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
3 shot during homecoming afterparty at rental property in Katy area with nearly 200 people, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot during a large afterparty at a rental home in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: A previous version of this story had information from the sheriff that it was an Airbnb rental. We contacted Airbnb, who confirmed that it is not one of their properties.
Homeowner's nephew arrested in shootout that left 18-year-old dead in Spring, records show
Investigators were told the girl's mother called Hines, who was released out on bond for criminal trespassing the day before the shooting
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night. “I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”
Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona.
Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the woman, 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight months pregnant at the time of...
Chase In Orange Ends At Casino
The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
Man convicted of assault accused of throwing his own baby in dumpster, HPD says
The 40-year-old father allegedly tossed the baby, who is less than a year old, into a dumpster and told the child's mother she wouldn't find him.
20-year-old killed over necklace worth more than $7K; Family speaks out
HOUSTON – The parents of Jordan Capuchino, 20, are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the people responsible for their son’s death. Jordan was shot and killed early Saturday morning after investigators with the Houston Police Department said he and his friends were robbed by a group of men.
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions
Three Texas children, including a 10-month-old infant, were discovered within "deplorable" living conditions inside a Brownsville residence. Police said the floor was covered with animal feces.
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
HPD: Man shot to death after following robbers into neighborhood, becoming trapped in cul-de-sac
Houston police said the group of friends decided to follow the suspects after the robbery and became trapped in a cul-de-sac where the shooting occurred.
HCSO: 19-year-old manager kills robbery suspect after being stabbed twice at Channelview game room
The 19-year-old game room manager told deputies he was stabbed twice by the suspected robber, which led to the deadly shooting.
North Texas anaesthesiologist charged in connection with co-workers death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - John Kaspar watched his wife of 30 years suffer a heart attack at home in June. They'd both been sick and Dr. Melanie Kaspar was treating her dehydration with an IV bag she's grabbed from the surgery center where she worked as an anaesthesiologist. "I grappled with the fact that she'd had a heart attack because she was a very healthy woman, could sit on her bicycle trainer for hours and not have any issues," John said.It was two months later he learned her death wasn't natural. "It's just been a difficult… difficult summer and this new information stirs up...
