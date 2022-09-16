ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says

On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
‘Played the game and lost’: Judge sentences Houston rapper ‘Da Breadman’ to more than 23 years for drug trafficking, DOJ says

HOUSTON – A 43-year-old Houston rapper has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Jermaine West, aka “Da Breadman,” pleaded guilty April 6 to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the...
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
Chase In Orange Ends At Casino

The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
20-year-old killed over necklace worth more than $7K; Family speaks out

HOUSTON – The parents of Jordan Capuchino, 20, are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the people responsible for their son’s death. Jordan was shot and killed early Saturday morning after investigators with the Houston Police Department said he and his friends were robbed by a group of men.
North Texas anaesthesiologist charged in connection with co-workers death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - John Kaspar watched his wife of 30 years suffer a heart attack at home in June. They'd both been sick and Dr. Melanie Kaspar was treating her dehydration with an IV bag she's grabbed from the surgery center where she worked as an anaesthesiologist. "I grappled with the fact that she'd had a heart attack because she was a very healthy woman, could sit on her bicycle trainer for hours and not have any issues," John said.It was two months later he learned her death wasn't natural. "It's just been a difficult… difficult summer and this new information stirs up...
