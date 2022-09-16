ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Multiple vehicles broken into outside two Arnold businesses

Arnold Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins after finding numerous stolen items in an SUV that had gotten stuck on a parking lot curb outside Dylan’s Sports Pub and Grill. The St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan police departments also are investigating the incident because some items had been stolen from those jurisdictions, Arnold Police Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

JCSO: Leave the police work to the professionals

(Hillsboro) Vehicle thefts across the region are still taking place frequently, and with the advances in technology, some victims may have trackers on their vehicles and can easily find out where that stolen vehicle is located. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says while that may be true, leave the investigation work to the law enforcement professionals.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Alleged serial killer charged with murders of 4 women 30 years after their bodies were found across St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The families of Brenda Pruitt, Sandra Little, Robyn Mihan and Donna Reitmeyer now know the identity of an alleged serial killer who put their bodies inside various containers and packages more than 30 years ago — and police are hoping to add the family of a yet-to-be-identified woman to that list.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du […]
CAHOKIA, IL
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, 30, were lying in bed when Khori Patterson crawled out of bed on Aug. 31 and left the room. Court documents say Little told investigators that a few minutes later she heard a gunshot and found Khori slumped over in a pool of blood. Little told police that she knew the gun was where Khori could reach it and neither she nor Straughter moved it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Prosecutors: Inmate confessed to killing 4 women in 1990

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area prosecutors say a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier. Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, which was where the victims’ bodies were found, said Monday that Gary Muehlberg, a 73-year-old inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center in southeastern Missouri, confessed to the 1990 killings. They say he did so after O’Fallon police Detective Jodi Weber reopened one of the cases and linked the woman’s death to Muehlberg through DNA testing. Muehlberg was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the killing of Kenneth Atchison. Prosecutors say Muehlberg agreed to cooperate in exchange for them not pursuing the death penalty.
CLAYTON, MO
