ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?

Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 23-25)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fashion and fall are the themes for many of this weekend's must-visit events!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall 2022 Fashion Week Minnesota. Various locations. Sept.18-24 Tickets vary in price. Get yours here. This week fall fashion comes to...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Kat Kountry 105

Here’s The Reason You Aren’t Seeing Any New Deer Crossing Signs In Minnesota

Research says this is the time of year you are most likely to hit a deer while driving in Minnesota, and if you've ever driven down a local highway or county road you may have seen a deer crossing sign, letting you know that the danger of hitting a deer is greater in that area. What you may not have realized is that Minnesota is no longer posting those signs as they age out, because they didn't seem to make any difference in reducing car vs deer crashes.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Fall Colors#Labor Day Weekend#Flowers#Dnr#Minnesotans#The Fall Color Report
WDIO-TV

Minnesota is on track for normal fall color season

Fall begins September 22nd and some of the leaves are starting to turn. Val Cervenka puts together the fall color predictions for Minnesota DNR using data from state’s climatology website. She says we’re on track for a normal year. This September we can expect elevated temperatures and rainfall....
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Y-105FM

Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

If You Like Garage Sales, You’ll Love this Epic Minnesota Treasure Hunt

Alright, there are a few things about me that I think are common knowledge: I love animals, I'm obsessed with the Minnesota State Fair, Halloween and Christmas are my favorite times of the year, and I live for garage saling and thrift shopping. The garage saling and thrift shopping piece of me is just dying to go to this event in September that's basically a huge thrift shop, a huge treasure hunt.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot

I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today

I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy