Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?
Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
The Incredible Amount of Daylight Minnesota Has Already Lost
Our warm temperatures lately may make it seem like it's still summer, but there are some obvious signs that fall is urgently knocking on our door-- including how much earlier the sun is setting in Minnesota these days. September marks the end of summer here in the Land of 10,000...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 23-25)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fashion and fall are the themes for many of this weekend's must-visit events!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall 2022 Fashion Week Minnesota. Various locations. Sept.18-24 Tickets vary in price. Get yours here. This week fall fashion comes to...
Abrupt change to Minnesota's weather this week
In today's weather briefing with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard:
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Here’s The Reason You Aren’t Seeing Any New Deer Crossing Signs In Minnesota
Research says this is the time of year you are most likely to hit a deer while driving in Minnesota, and if you've ever driven down a local highway or county road you may have seen a deer crossing sign, letting you know that the danger of hitting a deer is greater in that area. What you may not have realized is that Minnesota is no longer posting those signs as they age out, because they didn't seem to make any difference in reducing car vs deer crashes.
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
21 Amazing Things About Fall that Women in Minnesota and Iowa Love
Grab a blanket and get ready to get all warm and fuzzy because the best season in the Midwest has arrived. Fall is here! If you are ever wondering what women in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin love right now, just look below and take notes. 21 Amazing Things About Fall...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota is on track for normal fall color season
Fall begins September 22nd and some of the leaves are starting to turn. Val Cervenka puts together the fall color predictions for Minnesota DNR using data from state’s climatology website. She says we’re on track for a normal year. This September we can expect elevated temperatures and rainfall....
How Does Minnesota Rank On The “Least Rude State” List?
Doesn't it feel good to come in first in a survey. I really haven't been to all the states in the US, but the ones I have been to, I'd have to say Minnesota is certainly one of the least rude. According to the website BGR.com, BestLife came up with...
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?
We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Intersection is in the Most Unlikely Place
Anyone who's driven through the Twin Cities knows how important it is to be a defensive driver. The possibility of getting into a car accident is almost a daily occurrence. That being said, sometimes the most dangerous intersections are located in the most unlikely places. And the most perilous intersection in the entire state might be one you've never even heard of.
If You Like Garage Sales, You’ll Love this Epic Minnesota Treasure Hunt
Alright, there are a few things about me that I think are common knowledge: I love animals, I'm obsessed with the Minnesota State Fair, Halloween and Christmas are my favorite times of the year, and I live for garage saling and thrift shopping. The garage saling and thrift shopping piece of me is just dying to go to this event in September that's basically a huge thrift shop, a huge treasure hunt.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot
I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today
I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
Bow Hunting, Grouse and Small Game Starts Saturday in Minnesota
Archery deer hunting season starts Saturday along with rabbit and grouse in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says grouse hunting is huge in Minnesota and there is about 104 thousand bow hunters in the state. Schmitt explains that number has been pretty consistent in the last several years. Bow hunters in 2021 shot 24,400 deer.
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
