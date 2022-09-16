Fort Myers Brewing Co. is releasing a limited-edition Moo Crew Brew to support employees of The Island Cow who are out of work following a fire at the Sanibel restaurant. Available starting noon Sept. 24, the American IPA will be sold exclusively at Fort Myers Brewing Company’s taproom, 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28, in Fort Myers. The Island Cow experienced an after-hours kitchen fire Aug. 6, and while the restaurant is working to rebuild, its 50 employees are facing unemployment. All proceeds from the limited-edition craft beer, available in six-packs for $12, will go directly to benefit restaurant employees.

