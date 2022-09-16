Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Marco Island real estate inventory increases 36% in August
Total real estate inventory on Marco Island increased 36% in August while closings decreased by 36% compared to August 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. Total homes sold dropped 33% with a median price of $1.75 million with homes spending an average of 43 days on the market, an increase of 30% compared to August 2021. The median price for the 32 condominiums sold on the island last month was $650,000 with the condos spending an average of 36 days on the market.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units
Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers Brewing releases Moo Crew Brew to benefit The Island Cow employees after island restaurant fire
Fort Myers Brewing Co. is releasing a limited-edition Moo Crew Brew to support employees of The Island Cow who are out of work following a fire at the Sanibel restaurant. Available starting noon Sept. 24, the American IPA will be sold exclusively at Fort Myers Brewing Company’s taproom, 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28, in Fort Myers. The Island Cow experienced an after-hours kitchen fire Aug. 6, and while the restaurant is working to rebuild, its 50 employees are facing unemployment. All proceeds from the limited-edition craft beer, available in six-packs for $12, will go directly to benefit restaurant employees.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers La Quinta Inn sells for $8.25 million
Pari Hospitality LLC purchased the 89,124-square-foot La Quinta Inn at 4850 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers from Laxmi SRQ LLC for $8.25 million. The property last sold in 2021 for $5.9 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Chicken Salad Chick grand opening on Tuesday in Fort Myers
In this Gulfshore Business report, a new restaurant is hoping you’ll ditch the burgers and fries and stop by for something else between two buns. Chicken Salad Chick is one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in America they open on Tuesday, finally coming to Southwest Florida, at 7926 Dani Drive.
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FDOT hosts public workshop for future of State Road 78, Pine Island Road corridor
The Florida Department of Transportation hosted a public workshop for the Pine Island Road corridor vision and action plan study at Cape Coral Technical College on Thursday. The purpose of the study is to help the city and Lee County community develop a vision plan for the State Road 78/Pine Island Road corridor, guiding transportation and land use decisions during the next 50 years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Cape Coral inventory home to hit market in 2023
Southwest Florida home builder Frey & Son Homes announced a new home is underway in Cape Coral, featuring direct sailboat access to the Caloosahatchee River. Located at 140 SW 57th St., the four-bedroom, three-bathroom St. Lucia Grande model showcases two floors of contemporary living space, with a loft area and covered deck and an open floorplan. Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
Service outage in Everglades City
Residents in Everglades City have been dealing with an internet and cell service outage since Friday.
WINKNEWS.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, pretty soon there’s going to be a ton of new restaurants to choose from. In East Naples, the Med Restaurant will be replacing Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub. That will be at least the sixth new concept to be inside the same building at...
businessobserverfl.com
Illinois company pays nearly $6 million for Fort Myers industrial properties
A suburban Chicago company has bought three industrial buildings in Fort Myers. The properties are on Idlewild Street and Plantation Road and sold for $5.95 million. They total 38,873 square feet. LSI Cos., the Fort Myers commercial real estate firm which represented the seller, Positive Improvements, says the buyer was...
santivachronicle.com
Two Just Sold Properties This Week On Sanibel, None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 09/09/2022-09/16/2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers building sells for $2.7 million
Coneco Realty LLC purchased a 30,170-square-foot building on 1.65 acres at 2485-2487 N. Airport Road in Fort Myers from James J. Freedman Trust for $2.7 million. Bill Young and Biagio Bernardo of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer, and Adam Bornhorst of Lee & Associates represented the seller.
About 600 LCU customers under boil water notice after main break
Lee County Utilities says neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road are under the boil water notice. The County said it's because of a water main break.
WINKNEWS.com
New Boil Water Notice in south Fort Myers
A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for a few communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers. Lee County Utilities issued the precautionary boil water notice to 580 residents to neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road due to a water main break.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More housing options coming to Cape Coral after $1.95 million sale
Evergreen Pine Island Co. purchased 9.3 acres at 2560 and 2500 Pine Island Road and 1570 Orchid Road in Cape Coral from Laurel Center Management for $1.95 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. Evergreen Pine Island plans to develop multifamily housing/luxury apartments with the land.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time
If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
capecoralbreeze.com
Who gets deposit when a home sale falls through?
I signed a contract to sell my home back in July, and last week was our closing date. The buyer had no contingencies in the contract, so it provides I get to keep the deposit if they don’t complete the purchase. The deposit was $2,000. The escrow agent is...
WINKNEWS.com
Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site
A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids
As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
Comments / 2