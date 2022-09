Buy Now File art (Aiken Standard) File art

Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business.

A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Police said there was no pursuit and no injuries reported.

No one is in custody and the case is ongoing, police said.