gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units
Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Marco Island real estate inventory increases 36% in August
Total real estate inventory on Marco Island increased 36% in August while closings decreased by 36% compared to August 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. Total homes sold dropped 33% with a median price of $1.75 million with homes spending an average of 43 days on the market, an increase of 30% compared to August 2021. The median price for the 32 condominiums sold on the island last month was $650,000 with the condos spending an average of 36 days on the market.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers La Quinta Inn sells for $8.25 million
Pari Hospitality LLC purchased the 89,124-square-foot La Quinta Inn at 4850 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers from Laxmi SRQ LLC for $8.25 million. The property last sold in 2021 for $5.9 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers Brewing releases Moo Crew Brew to benefit The Island Cow employees after island restaurant fire
Fort Myers Brewing Co. is releasing a limited-edition Moo Crew Brew to support employees of The Island Cow who are out of work following a fire at the Sanibel restaurant. Available starting noon Sept. 24, the American IPA will be sold exclusively at Fort Myers Brewing Company’s taproom, 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28, in Fort Myers. The Island Cow experienced an after-hours kitchen fire Aug. 6, and while the restaurant is working to rebuild, its 50 employees are facing unemployment. All proceeds from the limited-edition craft beer, available in six-packs for $12, will go directly to benefit restaurant employees.
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time
If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
Service outage in Everglades City
Residents in Everglades City have been dealing with an internet and cell service outage since Friday.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FDOT hosts public workshop for future of State Road 78, Pine Island Road corridor
The Florida Department of Transportation hosted a public workshop for the Pine Island Road corridor vision and action plan study at Cape Coral Technical College on Thursday. The purpose of the study is to help the city and Lee County community develop a vision plan for the State Road 78/Pine Island Road corridor, guiding transportation and land use decisions during the next 50 years.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site
A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
businessobserverfl.com
Illinois company pays nearly $6 million for Fort Myers industrial properties
A suburban Chicago company has bought three industrial buildings in Fort Myers. The properties are on Idlewild Street and Plantation Road and sold for $5.95 million. They total 38,873 square feet. LSI Cos., the Fort Myers commercial real estate firm which represented the seller, Positive Improvements, says the buyer was...
Concerns loom for Southwest Florida families with loved ones in Puerto Rico
Families in southwest Florida are growing concerned as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall over Puerto Rico. Power is out on the island and some cell towers are starting to go down.
WINKNEWS.com
Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures
Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
WINKNEWS.com
Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County
A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Online auction selling equipment from former Signcraft Signs & Things
The remaining equipment and furnishings of the former Signcraft Signs & Things business in East Naples will go to the highest bidder during a weeklong auction already underway. The short-notice auction started Wednesday morning, and lots will start closing Tuesday afternoon. “We are doing it via an online auction on...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers building sells for $2.7 million
Coneco Realty LLC purchased a 30,170-square-foot building on 1.65 acres at 2485-2487 N. Airport Road in Fort Myers from James J. Freedman Trust for $2.7 million. Bill Young and Biagio Bernardo of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer, and Adam Bornhorst of Lee & Associates represented the seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sprouts Farmers Market announces Cape Coral grand opening for Oct. 7
Sprouts Farmers Market’s newest store at 1800 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral will host its grand opening Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting with Cape Coral City Council member Tom Hayden will take place at 6:45 a.m., with the doors opening to the public at 7 a.m. The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area, according to company officials. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More housing options coming to Cape Coral after $1.95 million sale
Evergreen Pine Island Co. purchased 9.3 acres at 2560 and 2500 Pine Island Road and 1570 Orchid Road in Cape Coral from Laurel Center Management for $1.95 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. Evergreen Pine Island plans to develop multifamily housing/luxury apartments with the land.
santivachronicle.com
Two Just Sold Properties This Week On Sanibel, None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 09/09/2022-09/16/2022.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Salon Bellezza makes short but major move in North Naples
Salon Bellezza made a major move this week from the southwest corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard to the southeast corner of that same busy Collier County intersection. Although relocating only a short distance away, it was a big move for the local beauty salon, which has operated for more than 20 years.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids
As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
