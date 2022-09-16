Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
A Utah train to Idaho? Salt Lake, Boise leaders are working to restore old service
SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for another way to travel into Idaho? There could soon be a train for that. Salt Lake City and Boise leaders are currently working on a plan to restore a large portion of an old passenger rail line, providing new service from Salt Lake City to an area just northwest of Boise in the near future.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
ksl.com
Feds fighting back against invasive fish species near Lake Powell
LAKE POWELL — Federal wildlife biologists are preparing to take their first steps in an effort to remove a pair of invasive and predatory fish species that have entered the lower Colorado River ecosystem as a result of record-low Lake Powell water levels. The National Park Service says it...
ksl.com
'I didn't expect to experience history': Idaho woman has brush with royalty
EDINBURGH, Scotland — Luci Willits thought she was going to London to see her daughter in college, visit some museums and do some sightseeing. But she ended up experiencing one of the most historical moments in centuries. Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of England who reigned for over 70...
Comments / 1