ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
CLINTON, UT
ksl.com

Feds fighting back against invasive fish species near Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL — Federal wildlife biologists are preparing to take their first steps in an effort to remove a pair of invasive and predatory fish species that have entered the lower Colorado River ecosystem as a result of record-low Lake Powell water levels. The National Park Service says it...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy