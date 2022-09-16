ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM

Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ole Miss moves up four spots in Associated Press Top 25, Coaches Poll

Eight SEC teams are in this week’s top 25: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Arkansas (10), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20), and A&M (23). Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
OXFORD, MS
Emoni Bates out of jail on personal bond, suspended by Eastern Michigan after arrest on gun charges

Emoni Bates is out of the Washtenaw (Mich.) County Jail on a personal bond. Bates, 18, appeared in court for arraignment Monday via Zoom after being arrested Sunday on two felony gun charges stemming from a traffic stop in Superior Charter Township, Michigan. Eastern Michigan announced Monday afternoon that Bates is "suspended automatically from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved." Bates' lawyer, Steve Haney, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and he has a hearing for probable cause Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.
YPSILANTI, MI
Oxford, MS
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi

A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Aaron Lewis emerging in first year as starting DE

Third-year defensive end Aaron Lewis came to Rutgers with a lot of promise as a one-time four-star prospect out of Williamstown High School in Williamstown, N.J. He transferred to Rutgers from Michigan after just one semester in Ann Arbor as an early enrollee in the class of 2020. Lewis played as part of the rotation the past two seasons but is now starting to emerge as a real force on the edge. Lewis led Rutgers with 11 tackles (2 TFLs) in a 16-14 win over Temple on Saturday and is now fifth on the team in tackles for the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway

Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft

OXFORD, MS
Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
MURRAY, KY
College football fans call for Power 5 coach to be fired

College football fans have seen enough of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After the Yellow Jackets trailed Ole Miss 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter, en route to a loss by that same score, reaction was swift and fierce on social media. Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
OXFORD, MS
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
HATTIESBURG, MS
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a Tuesday morning when the curator of the Governor’s Mansion, Lauren Miller, opens the front door at precisely 9:30 a.m. to greet any visitors who may be there. This time, it’s not a busy day. Just one person showed up to take the free tour. It just so happens that […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

