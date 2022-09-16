Third-year defensive end Aaron Lewis came to Rutgers with a lot of promise as a one-time four-star prospect out of Williamstown High School in Williamstown, N.J. He transferred to Rutgers from Michigan after just one semester in Ann Arbor as an early enrollee in the class of 2020. Lewis played as part of the rotation the past two seasons but is now starting to emerge as a real force on the edge. Lewis led Rutgers with 11 tackles (2 TFLs) in a 16-14 win over Temple on Saturday and is now fifth on the team in tackles for the season.

