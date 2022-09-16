NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
Christopher Bell enters the weekend atop the playoff column with 2,108 points, followed by William Byron (2,098), Denny Hamlin (2,097) and Joey Logano (2,090). Here is everything you need to know for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting grid
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Cole Custer (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Kyle Busch (18), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (45), 23XI Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Corey Lajoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Ty Dillon (42), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Landon Cassill (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series weekend schedule and how to watch
Fans in the United States can watch the race on the USA network, the USA mobile app or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required). Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.
(All times ET)
Friday, Sept. 16
Qualifying: 5:20 -6:30 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)
Saturday, Sept. 17
Bass Pro Shops Night Race: 7:30 - 11 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)
Top drivers and best bets for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race
According to BetMGM four playoff drivers – Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch – enter the weekend with the best moneline at +700. Following them are fellow playoff competitors Bell and Kevin Harvick (+900 apiece).
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg reports that nearly half of the money has been bet on Busch or Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. (+1600), who just narrowly missed out on the playoff chase by a handful of points. Bromberg suggests good mid-tier value can be found in Byron, who sports the same moneyline as Truex Jr. and suggests staying away from playoff driver Ross Chastain (+1400) as there is a good chance payback is coming.
Weather forecast for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Warm and clear. The "Thunder Valley" moniker is well-earned by the track not only because of its roaring action but also because thunderstorms are common in the area and have wreaked havoc on many a race weekend there, but doesn't appear to be a concern this time around.
