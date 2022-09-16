ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture

The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
ASHLAND, MA
GoLocalProv

The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan

Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
WARWICK, RI
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Halloween Lights!

Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
WORCESTER, MA
tippnews.com

Couto Construction Donates 200+ Backpacks in Back-to-School Campaign

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Couto Construction, a group of exterior home experts, is truly a company that cares. Its company is rooted in family values and it’s an important part of their mission to give back. That’s why they decided to help area schools and kids to get ready for the academic year ahead. They pledged to donate five backpacks for every new job sold. The campaign ended on August 31 and they donated more than 200.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Coffee with a smile: Woman scores dream job working at Dunkin'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Walpole woman with Down syndrome is one happy Dunkin' worker after she scored her dream job. Paula Machado serves up coffee with a smile at the Dunkin’ on Route 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She started the job two weeks ago after a chance encounter...
GoLocalProv

Truck Drivers Deserve Our Thanks, Today and Every Day: Guest MINDSETTER™ Maxwell

As Rhode Island navigates the post-pandemic challenges we face, including a bottleneck supply chain and increased consumer demand, truck drivers remain on the front lines keeping our communities supplied. America’s truck drivers are truly America’s everyday heroes, and as we come out of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which was September 11-17, we are reminded of an industry – and the people – who are vital to the American economy and our communities.
WARWICK, RI
country1025.com

3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
SEEKONK, MA
GoLocalProv

Woman Struck in Head With Beer Bottle at Providence Club

A woman was injured after being hit in the head with a beer bottle at a club in Providence overnight. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an assault at Club Mezzo on Charles Street. According to police, the victim — a female in her 20s — had...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI

