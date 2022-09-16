Read full article on original website
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture
The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
Couto Construction Donates 200+ Backpacks in Back-to-School Campaign
NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Couto Construction, a group of exterior home experts, is truly a company that cares. Its company is rooted in family values and it’s an important part of their mission to give back. That’s why they decided to help area schools and kids to get ready for the academic year ahead. They pledged to donate five backpacks for every new job sold. The campaign ended on August 31 and they donated more than 200.
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
New Bedford residents band together to show their true colors in act of kindess
“Juan and his family were overwhelmed with joy and very grateful and thanked everyone involved. The real credit belongs to👉 Lisa White, 👉City Council President Ian Abreu, and👉 Kathleen Prefontaine for the donations which allowed 7 children to receive brand-new sneakers and socks. They didn’t want recognition...
Coffee with a smile: Woman scores dream job working at Dunkin'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Walpole woman with Down syndrome is one happy Dunkin' worker after she scored her dream job. Paula Machado serves up coffee with a smile at the Dunkin’ on Route 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She started the job two weeks ago after a chance encounter...
Forget About Going to Disney, the Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition is Coming to Boston
One of the biggest fandoms is Star Wars. People travel all over the world to Disney (both in Orlando, FL, and Anaheim, CA) to enter a galaxy far far away and be immersed in all that Star Wars has to offer. However, you will not need to take a flight...
The weekend: Two not-to-be-missed fall festivals are among 40 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Welcome to The Weekend, our weekly roundup of activities and events taking place right here in our small towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester – starting on Thursday so you can get a jump start on the fun. This week, we have two annual...
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced the date of its annual Harvest Fest for 2022, this year taking place on Sunday, October 23rd! This fun family event is expected to feature the same exciting and entertaining activities from past years' Harvest Fest, such as live music, local vendors and makers, a craft market, and much more!
'Taken Away Too Soon': Northborough Teenager Suddenly Dies At 16
A 16-year-old boy has died unexpectedly at his home in central Massachusetts, loved ones said. Jon Niemi was found unresponsive at his Northborough home around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Northborough Police said on Facebook. He was pronounced dead a few moments later by fire and EMS crews, police said.
Truck Drivers Deserve Our Thanks, Today and Every Day: Guest MINDSETTER™ Maxwell
As Rhode Island navigates the post-pandemic challenges we face, including a bottleneck supply chain and increased consumer demand, truck drivers remain on the front lines keeping our communities supplied. America’s truck drivers are truly America’s everyday heroes, and as we come out of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which was September 11-17, we are reminded of an industry – and the people – who are vital to the American economy and our communities.
3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
Woman Struck in Head With Beer Bottle at Providence Club
A woman was injured after being hit in the head with a beer bottle at a club in Providence overnight. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an assault at Club Mezzo on Charles Street. According to police, the victim — a female in her 20s — had...
Memorial grows after death of 2 teens in Attleboro
Police have so far only identified the victims as two male teenagers from Attleboro.
DEM to Spray Spotted Lanternfly Infestation Areas, Says RI Must “Move Aggressively”
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it will begin treating pockets of spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation that have been found along Douglas Pike (Route 7) in Smithfield with insecticide weather permitting on Wednesday, September 21. SEE MAP BELOW. Applicators using backpack sprayers with wands will...
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
Providence overpass to be closed for bridge replacement
RIDOT is warning drivers that the bridge will be closed starting Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.
