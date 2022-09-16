ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurst, TX

Comments / 1

 

Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot

Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country

Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
DALLAS, TX
Hurst, TX
Hurst, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ishchicks offers gifts, home decor, more in Plano

Ishchicks opened in August in the Lakeside Market development in Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Ishchicks opened Aug. 22 at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 180, Plano. Ishchicks is a home goods store offering items for gifts, home decor and parties. Ishchicks is located in the Lakeside Market development behind Starbucks. 972-403-3272. www.ishchicks.com.
PLANO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to try Shake Shack’s new Hot Ones menu items around North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Shake Shack is certainly turning the heat on maximum with its latest collaboration with the internet’s favorite interview show, Hot Ones! The restaurant chain says, “Can you handle the heat?! We’re excited to collaborate with Hot Ones™ from First We Feast™ to bring you spicy takes on Shack classics.”
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Perot: Reshoring, other trends favor Fort Worth, North Texas

That was the advice Ross Perot Jr. had for attendees at the Southeast Fort Worth Inc. annual awards luncheon on Sept. 16 at Texas Wesleyan University. Perot knows about growth as he explained in his discussion with NBC5 anchor and reporter Evan Anderson. Perot, chairman of The Perot Companies and Hillwood, discussed the beginnings of the AllianceTexas development, a 27,000-acre master-planned community in north Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

Luxurious and Light Filled Home with An Impressive Outdoor Living and A Picturesque Entryway in Flower Mound Seeks $3.595 Million

The Home in Flower Mound, a prominent 2 acre estate nestled in the gated and guarded neighborhood of Chateau de lac offering an impressive outdoor living and a picturesque entryway is now available for sale. This house located at 1901 Genevieve Ct, Flower Mound, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Wynne Moore Group (Phone: 817-781-7060) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Local Profile

Frisco Makes Sawed Off Catalytic Converters Illegal

Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise, and Frisco is attempting to change that. The city has now made it illegal to possess a converter that has been sawed off. Many know that a catalytic converter is a device in the exhaust system that contains a catalyst to convert pollutant gas into less harmful gasses. But many do not know (outside of mechanics, car aficionados and thieves) that catalytic converters are very expensive and can be worth a great deal of money.
FRISCO, TX
cravedfw

The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas

Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square

Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

Comments / 0

