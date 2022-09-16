Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy runs wild on East Wilkes
Caleb Reid (25) uses blocking from the Granite Bears to pick up a big gain. Walker Stroup (21) breaks free from his defender to make a 26-yard touchdown grab for the Bears. Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy (32) and Cam’Ron Webster (59) chase down East Wilkes quarterback Briggs Gentry (10).
Mount Airy News
An Unforgettable Homecoming
Surry Central senior Graden Spurlin (77) celebrates as the Golden Eagles’ Student Section storms the field. Surry Central’s Clay Whitaker (22) hits the West Wilkes quarterback to force a passing attempt that would be intercepted by Central’s Eli Scott. Amy Cave | Special to the News. Kyle...
Shot of Joe to Go: Not buying in to the Mountaineer magic
Appalachian State was the place to be this weekend with College Gameday there, and with thousands of ecstatic fans, but Joe Giglio explains why he's not ready to jump on the Mountaineers bandwagon in this week's Shot of Joe to Go.
lastwordonsports.com
The Wake Forest Malaise That Needs To Be Dealt With
Wake Forest is 3-0 heading into Clemson week. Since that was the very attainable goal when the season started, all is seemingly in line. But Saturday’s one-point win over Liberty was not what it could have been. Don’t believe us? Ask the players and the coaching staff. There was a Wake Forest malaise that needs to be dealt with.
Deadspin
Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing
Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Business owners, residents happy for the return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway
WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Carolina NASCAR fans are celebrating the return of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and residents and business owners in Wilkesboro say they have been hoping for this for a while. What You Need To Know. On Sept. 8, Governor Roy Cooper and NASCAR Speedway Motorsports announced...
Mount Airy News
Civil War event to feature CSS Hunley replica
ARARAT, Va. — Although Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart commanded the Confederate cavalry during the Civil War, a naval exhibit is to be part of an upcoming reenactment event at Stuart’s Laurel Hill birthplace in Patrick County. But don’t worry, ground troops will still be highlighted in mock battles...
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Mount Airy News
SCC offering emergency medical courses
Surry Community College is offering two sections of Emergency Medical Responder classes beginning in October. The first offering will start on Monday, Oct. 3, and will run through Monday, Nov. 28. Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m., with four additional Saturday meetings. This class will meet at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., in Mount Airy. Those interested can register at bit.ly/CPSEMR.
Mount Airy News
Surry County Most Wanted
The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Timothy Michael Hayes, 44, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and a felony warrant for interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He is on probation for two counts trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;
Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
wfirnews.com
Underage alcohol use likely factor in fatal Franklin County accident
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, (Sept 16) at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615, five miles east of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619,...
Man charged with attempted murder, shot at officers in Eden, police say
A Durham man is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after police say he shot at officers a city in Rockingham County.
WDBJ7.com
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been arrested, with more arrests likely, as part of a Wythe County drug investigation. The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office have spent several months investigating a narcotics distribution ring in the county, naming their investigation “Operation Queenpin.” Large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl were being distributed throughout Wythe County, according to the sheriff’s office.
wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Is Seeking Information On Large Stolen Propane Tank From The Reidsville Area
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is seeking information concerning a large stolen propane tank. “The tank is very similar to the one pictured in this post, but has a red stripe on it and was about 80% full of propane when taken. The larceny occurred at 216 Hidden Lake Drive Reidsville, NC around September 12/13, 2022. The tank was removed by a crane and a large truck,” the office wrote on its Facebook page.
