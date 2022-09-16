Read full article on original website
Related
RUMOR: BMW Working On Hardcore 473-HP M2
The all-new BMW M2 is getting ready to be introduced to the world this October. The second generation of the compact sporting icon has been spied undergoing testing in standard form and with BMW M Performance parts attached and promises everything we expect from the model, including a circa-440-horsepower turbocharged inline-six and a manual gearbox. It will be the last of its kind as every M car to follow will be a hybrid of some sort, and even the M2 itself might not be entirely pure, as it may feature optional all-wheel drive.
insideevs.com
Dacia To Keep Internal Combustion Engines For As Long As Possible
Dacia, the Romanian automaker owned by Renault, intends to keep offering internal combustion-engined vehicles even after the year 2030 and keep selling them until it becomes illegal to sell ICE in Europe. The European Union has banned the sale of thermal-engined vehicles on the continent after 2035, though, and Dacia does need to make an effort to move towards electrification by that time in order to stay on the market.
Top Speed
The Ferrari Purosangue Might Be Too Popular
With the presentation of the Purosangue, Ferrari finally entered the booming SUV market. The company came definitely late, but from what we have seen so far, well prepared. Unlike the company´s main competitors like Lamborghini and Aston Martin, for which SUV models account for a majority of their sales, Ferrari wants the Purosangue to make up no more than 20 percent of its annual production.
Pagani Utopia Revealed: 864 HP, 7-Speed Manual, First New Model in Over Decade
PaganiHoracio Pagani knows electrified supercars are common nowadays. He also doesn't care.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
Ducati Superleggera V4: 10 Facts You Need To Know
Ducati has made a specialty of limited-edition motorcycles in the past couple of decades, from thinly-disguised MotoGP racers-for-the-road to this, the Superleggera (super light) V4 version of the Panigale V4. Only 500 were built and, if you were lucky enough to get on the list for one, there was then the small problem of coming up with $100,000+ to pay for it! So, what do you get for your money?
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
How Mercedes And Ferrari Are Using Tech Too Good For F1 Cars Inside EVs
Mercedes and Ferrari are fierce rivals on the Formula 1 circuit, but outside, the two brands don't often intersect. Mercedes sells a handful of cars that compete directly with Ferrari models. Ferrari is too busy producing hypercars (and losing the latest F1 race) to compete with Mercedes on volume. Despite the lack of similarity between the two brands, each has realized the benefits of new axial flux motors for their hybrids and EVs, like the Mercedes-Benz EQS.
MotorAuthority
BMW XM super SUV teased ahead of Sept. 27 debut
BMW M is close to revealing its first standalone model since the iconic M1 supercar launched four decades ago. This time around it will be an SUV, a model to be called the XM, and it's due for its debut on Sept. 27. A teaser video released on Tuesday gives...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Audi R8 Successor Ditching Lamborghini And Using Porsche For Key Infrastructure
First introduced in 2007, the Audi R8 breathed new life into the premium automaker and provided the brand with a much-needed halo car. Now with the second generation nearing the end of its life, Ingolstadt is readying a successor to take the place of the mid-engined supercar. We've known for some time that an all-electric replacement was on the way, but insiders have now shared additional details.
Top Speed
Ford’s V-8 Might Not Die With the Seventh-Gen Mustang After All
Ford just keeps pushing out showstoppers. With the newest generation of the Mustang debuting to an unfortunately dying market, Ford seems to have stopped caring about the push for electric vehicles overall. Sticking to its history and heritage, the V-8 is the lifeblood of the brand, having been in the majority of its cars since the 1930s and 1940s. With so many vehicles in its lineup still offering the V-8, the company might have more in store for the petrolhead owners it has gathered.
Teased: Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Be Revealed This Week
Ahead of the September 21 reveal, Mercedes-AMG has teased the all-new C63 sedan. A shadowy teaser shared on the performance subsidiary's Facebook page hints at the menacing styling and performance on offer. The caption reads, "Only 63 hours until Next Level E Performance will be unveiled." E Performance, if you're...
Top Speed
New Yamaha FZ1 (Fazer 1000) Looks Hot As Hell In Its Modern Rendition
Yamaha has had many impressive motorcycles in its portfolio that no longer exist, and one such model is the FZS1000, popularly known as Fazer 1000. The motorcycle existed for around 15 years, before the company introduced its new “Hyper Naked” range including the MT-10. What we can’t help...
CNBC
Volkswagen shares up slightly on Porsche's $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion valuation
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche. Volkswagen was expected to announce the pricing range of the Porsche IPO, planned for late September or early October, later in the evening. Volkswagen shares rose slightly on Monday after the carmaker said it...
Top Speed
Blue & Bonkers: BMW K100 Transformed Into A Cafe Racer By Jerem Motorcycles
The BMW K100 was an important motorcycle for the Bavarian giant back in the 1980s, as it took on the then-unbeaten Japanese bikemakers. With no such pressure today, though, it has now become a cult favorite amongst custom bike shops, resulting in some mesmerizing custom K100s. One such motorcycle comes...
CNBC
China is testing a magnet-powered floating car that goes up to 143 miles per hour—take a look
If you've ever imagined a future filled with flying cars, your dream might be getting slightly closer to reality. Chinese researchers at Southwest Jiaotong University in Chengdu, Sichuan province, performed road tests last week for modified passenger cars that use magnets to float 35 millimeters above a conductor rail, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
CNBC
India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec
India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
Top Speed
KTM 890 Adventure R Goes Under The Knife For 2023
KTM has updated the popular 890 Adventure R for 2023. The motorcycle gets a number of notable design, software, and suspension updates, some of which take inspiration from KTM’s 450 Rally motorcycle. 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R - The New Bits. Right off the bat, the KTM 890 Adventure...
Rumor: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Will Have 10,000-RPM Twin-Turbo V8
It may not feel like it, but the Lamborghini Huracan has been on the market for the better part of a decade. Lambo is hard at work on a successor, but while the next-generation Audi R8 will go electric, Lamborghini will stick with gasoline propulsion. That means that Lamborghini can't rely on platform and powertrain sharing. Previous rumors hinted that the Huracan replacement will utilize a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, but a new report from MotorTrend has added some new details to the mix.
racer.com
Lamborghini LMDh to be powered by twin-turbo V8
Lamborghini Squadra Corse has unveiled the first technical specifications of its LMDh project for its upcoming venture into the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. One key revelation is that the car will be powered by a twin-turbo...
Top Speed
The Honda Pilot TrailSport is the Most Rugged Honda So Far
After showing pictures of camouflaged SUV prototypes testing throughout the United States, Honda now finally unveiled uncovered pictures of the all-new 2023 Pilot TrailSport. The two pictures show some parts of the SUV’s front and rear end. The front end of the Pilot looks similar to the recently unveiled all-new CR-V while the rear end is a lot more self-contained.
Comments / 0