Ford just keeps pushing out showstoppers. With the newest generation of the Mustang debuting to an unfortunately dying market, Ford seems to have stopped caring about the push for electric vehicles overall. Sticking to its history and heritage, the V-8 is the lifeblood of the brand, having been in the majority of its cars since the 1930s and 1940s. With so many vehicles in its lineup still offering the V-8, the company might have more in store for the petrolhead owners it has gathered.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO