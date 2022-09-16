ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio in agreement on LB play

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera may have surprised some of the media Friday, but he made himself absolutely clear. Rivera was asked if he saw defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s comments Thursday concerning Commanders’ linebacker Jamin Davis. In addition, he was asked if those comments “were necessary to get some better play out of Jamin?”
