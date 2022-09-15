As with each new patch in Genshin Impact, the game’s upcoming version 3.1 will introduce new events, characters, quests, and items for players to indulge in. Among these new additions is a handful of new weapons being added directly to the weapon Wish, two of which will be featured on separate five-star featured banners. These new five-star weapons are attributed to two of the characters that have been introduced to the world of Teyvat via the first part of the Sumeru Archon Quest, and the part that will be introduced with the version on Sept. 28.

