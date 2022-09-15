Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
All new weapons and their effects in Genshin Impact version 3.1
As with each new patch in Genshin Impact, the game’s upcoming version 3.1 will introduce new events, characters, quests, and items for players to indulge in. Among these new additions is a handful of new weapons being added directly to the weapon Wish, two of which will be featured on separate five-star featured banners. These new five-star weapons are attributed to two of the characters that have been introduced to the world of Teyvat via the first part of the Sumeru Archon Quest, and the part that will be introduced with the version on Sept. 28.
dotesports.com
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
dotesports.com
How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta
The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
dotesports.com
Can You Still Get Loadouts in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially entered the beta phase, with players testing all the new features. The CoD Next Showcase featured some unique aspects players can look forward to in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision’s official blog highlighted a new feature called The Shop, which serves as the enhanced Buy Stations in Warzone 2. You can buy and upgrade weapons and equipment, including the custom weapon you create. Naturally, fans are eager to know if the Loadout system still functions similarly in Warzone 2.
RELATED PEOPLE
dotesports.com
How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
dotesports.com
Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has just started its most recent season, with Chrome slowly taking over the island and consuming everything on it. While this new substance appears to be an antagonizing force, players are able to use it to their advantage in a variety of ways. In addition to the Chrome Splash, new Chrome weapons have been added to the game.
dotesports.com
How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite
Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
dotesports.com
How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
dotesports.com
Who is Kiriko’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?
The latest character to join the Overwatch 2 roster is Kiriko, a new support hero. Accompanied by her spirit fox companion, she aims to keep her allies healed and buffed in the thick of battle. Her abilities allow her to teleport to allies through walls, make allies briefly invulnerable, and send out her spirit fox to blaze a trail forward for her team.
dotesports.com
How to evolve the EvoChrome Shotgun in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter Three, season four has finally arrived and it’s brought the new antagonist force of Chrome. While The Herald obsesses over the now dead Reality Tree, her Chrome is beginning to spread rapidly across the island, changing everything it touches into a gooey metal liquid. Weapons have also been affected by Chrome, allowing players to level them up.
dotesports.com
Beast of Prey event goes live with Gun Run, Apex Legends’ first new LTM in 7 months
The Beast of Prey event is now live in Apex Legends across all platforms, allowing players to play through the game’s first truly new limited-time mode since season 13 when Control was first introduced to the game. There are plenty of new cosmetics and items that players can unlock,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
The GTA 6 leaks could cause dire consequences for online play forever
Throughout this past day, more and more news regarding the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks has continued to surface. But now, some people have started to realize how damaging this flood of data could be for the online mode of the GTAV. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a user on...
dotesports.com
Kiriko’s new origin video details how she came to be the deadliest support hero in Overwatch 2
Overwatch shared a new video with players today showing the origin of Kiriko, the newest support that is coming with Overwatch 2 when it launches on Oct. 4. Her origin story is cute and heartwarming, but her character is far more deadly than the video lets on. Fans got a...
dotesports.com
Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?
Fortnite’s newest season has just started, with players hopping into the battle royale en masse to take on The Herald and the antagonizing Chrome. Many of the island’s existing inhabitants have remained after the update and can still be found around the map. The No Sweat Insurance representative can also be found on the island telling players he won’t be covering Chrome damages.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Mobile leak uncovers new information, images
A fan account posted a series of leaked images of the unreleased VALORANT Mobile on Twitter, including what looks like the login screen and lobby menu for the game. DannyINTEL, another leaker, also shared some information about the game, claiming that players have been invited to playtest it privately. The...
dotesports.com
Is this the end? FNS ‘thank you’ post casts doubt on OpTic VALORANT roster’s future
As reports regarding VCT 2023 partnered teams begin to trickle out, one team that VALORANT fans are waiting to hear about is OpTic Gaming, the consensus top team out of North America and one of the world’s best in 2022. But as shocking as it may be to hear,...
dotesports.com
MTG The Ruinous Powers Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy
Four new Commander preconstructed decks are releasing on Oct. 7 as a part of the Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 collaboration. Each deck focuses on one of the many iconic factions from the tabletop miniatures game, bringing new cards and gameplay styles to Magic’s biggest casual format.
dotesports.com
All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Roggenrola Research tasks and rewards￼
Roggenrola is here, which means it must be time to take part in the fifty-seventh Pokémon Go Community Day event. Running from 2pm to 5pm local time for all players, Roggenrola will be spawning more frequently around the world, and bringing some nice bonuses along for the rocky ride too.
dotesports.com
HyperX is teaming up with Naruto to provide the ultimate shinobi peripherals
HyperX has announced its latest collaboration that will bring the Ninja world to anime lovers’ gaming setups everywhere. A new collection of peripherals from HyperX’s Naruto: Shippuden collection has been revealed. Gamers can get their hands on unique keyboards, mice, mousepads, and headsets with decals themed after the...
Comments / 0