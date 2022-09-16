Read full article on original website
WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen
This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
Fox17
Jack O'Lantern World to feature thousands of carved pumpkins in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are scheduled to make their way to Grand Rapids this fall!. Organizers say more than 50 artists, carpenters, planners, architects and designers came together for Jack O’Lantern World at Millennium Park. The event, which will stretch across a three-quarter-mile-long walk,...
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale
One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
WILX-TV
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
wvah.com
Michigan coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Outrage is foaming up on social media due to a Michigan coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a Christian group that opposes abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street in Kalamazoo will donate 20...
See hot rods take over Kalamazoo for national street rod gathering
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Over 1,000 hot rods arrived Friday in Kalamazoo for the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North gathering. An anticipated 2,000 vehicles will be on display to admire and enjoy from Sept. 16-18. Over $50 million worth of cars are expected to take over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St.
WWMTCw
Region's largest car show brings thousands of motors to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 street rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and specialty vehicles are in Kalamazoo Friday for the region's largest show. The 42nd annual Street Rod National North Truck and Car Show is showcasing cars with value as much as $100,000 each, for a total of over $50 million in attendance, according to event organizers.
Girls in Aviation Day to Be Hosted in Battle Creek on October 8th
If your middle school or high school-aged daughter is showing an interest in the field of aviation, an upcoming event could be perfect for her. The 2022 Girls in Aviation Day is coming up in October. Hosted by WMU's Chapter of Women in Aviation, this will be an opportunity to talk with those currently in the industry and get some hands-on experience.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
German-style beer bar and outdoor eatery prepares to open in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- The Kalamazoo area is known for its wide variety of beer, and a new outdoor biergarten aims to add several new imported tastes to the mix. Steinspark, 2603 E. Milham Ave. in Portage, is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 16. “I’ve always wanted to do something like...
fox40jackson.com
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record
A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
No, Portage West Middle is Not Charging Kids for Screen Time
Parents in Portage were given a bit of a shock when a seemingly legitimate letter detailing funding issues for the school was sent home with students. The letter, from Portage West Middle School, basically said that due to funding issues, children will now be charged $0.25 per hour of screen time during class with, "absolutely no exceptions." It goes on to say that students who did not pay the fee would not be able to participate in classroom activities and would therefore receive a zero. Read more below:
It’s Hydrant Flushing Season in Kalamazoo Again, When Will Your Hydrants Be Flushed?
It was something new to me when I moved to Michigan a few months ago - Hydrant Flushing. What's the purpose of doing this, and WHEN will your neighborhood have its hydrants flushed?. There's a good chance some neighborhoods in Kalamazoo have already seen this happening, as the city has...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
QPR: How to recognize that someone needs help
A West Michigan counseling organization is working to teach people to 'question, persuade and refer' those who may be struggling with mental health.
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
kentnews.online
East Kent Charity Distributes Laptops To Those In Need
A charity to help distribute refurbished tech to those in need received another donation from a Kent business yesterday. Founder Charlotte Cornell, set up topuptoteach.org to help those who need digital equipment but are unable to afford it. She was out collecting some donated laptops from a company based at Discovery Park in Sandwich.
