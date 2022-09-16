Read full article on original website
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Urgent warning to diabetics who take painkillers over new risk of deadly killer
MILLIONS of Brits have been warned they could be at risk of a silent killer if they take a common form of pain relief. Experts claim that people living with type 2 diabetes increase their chances of ending up in hospital with heart failure if they take the anti inflammatory drug, ibuprofen.
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
survivornet.com
Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
MedicalXpress
Old drugs hint at new ways to beat chronic pain
Pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, but many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study published in Science Translational Medicine points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA—Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and eclipse the opioid epidemic.
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
4 Reasons Why You're Coughing Up Mucus After Exercise
Coughing up mucus after exercise can be an unpleasant end to your workout. Here are common causes of excess phlegm after activity (and what to do about it).
Young mother learns brain tumor was the cause behind her massive toothache: ‘I was ready to plan my funeral’
This story may have you running to your dentist and hopefully, monitoring your health more closely. According to The Independent, a young mother recalls the unbelievable story of what she believed was a toothache that turned out to be a brain tumor, People also reported. Per The Independent, it all...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for joint pain?
Using medications may help relieve joint pain. Experts often recommend the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as the first line of treatment. Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness are the most common symptoms of arthritis, which affects about. adults in the United States. Medications for joint pain are available over...
aao.org
In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe
Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
simphome.com
scitechdaily.com
A New Promising Alternative to Opioids for Dental Pain
A recent University of Rochester research demonstrates a possible substitute for opioids for post-dental extraction pain. Research from the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) offers hope for a non-opioid solution for acute dental pain as the opioid crisis continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?
Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
Is There A Link Between Migraines And Epilepsy?
Understanding what epilepsy and migraines are, as well as their symptoms, is the first step to understanding the connection between the two conditions.
CNET
Simple Ways to Improve Your Mental Health Without Therapy
Therapy is expensive. Sliding scale payments, insurance and online therapy options can make it more affordable, but the fact is, therapy is still out of reach for a lot of people. Traditional therapy can cost anywhere from $100 to $200 per session without insurance. Online therapy services like BetterHelp and...
msn.com
