ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

The latest on Spout Springs Road widening’s Oct. 31 completion date

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GURh_0hycSYn000
Road construction continues Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, on the widening of Spout Springs Road. The project, expected to be completed by Oct. 31, has been pushed back with no new end date set. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Spout Springs Road widening in South Hall won’t be finished by Oct. 31, which had been the projected completion date since May.

“A new date has not been made available at this time,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said Friday, Sept. 16.

Other details, including whether contractor G.P.’s Enterprises of Auburn has asked for an extension of the completion date, weren’t available. Daily fines for going past the contract deadline could be waived if an extension is approved, GDOT has said.

Johnson did say, “The weather has been a major factor in delaying the project.”

This will be the second time the long-awaited project has passed the completion date.

The project initially was set for completion Dec. 31, 2021.

At that time, G.P.’s Enterprises asked for a 407-day extension that would have put the completion date in early 2023. Delays were due to “getting all of the utilities relocated,” said Minton O’Neal of G.P. 's in December 2021, adding that final utilities were relocated just the month before.

Otherwise, work is moving along on the project, which began in 2019, between Interstate 985 and Union Circle.

Efforts have shifted lately to I-985 at Exit 12, where workers are adding lanes, replacing guardrail and doing some grading on the shoulders to prepare for asphalt, Johnson said.

The project “is still progressing daily,” she said in an email. “The contractor has crews onsite pouring curb and gutter, sidewalk, drainage structures, and grading/dressing side roads and shoulders.”

The interstate work has caused some traffic congestion in the already busy area around Stonebridge Village shopping center.

Paving in the area will take place beginning Monday, Sept. 19, and going through the end of October. “As of right now, all paving will be done at night,” Johnson said.

Comments / 0

Related
saportareport.com

Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown

There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP releases names of two people killed in Hall County wreck

The Georgia State Patrol released Monday morning the names of two people who were killed in a single-car accident on SR 365 in Hall County. In an update, GSP said George Sidney Curtis, III, 33, of Greensboro, NC was the driver of the Kia Optima. Anne Marie Langston, 29, of Lula, was identified as the passenger. Both died as a result of their injuries in the accident.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Northside Drive that left one person dead and two injured. About 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1700 Northside Drive NW. The Berkeley Heights Apartments are located here, just south of I-75 and near Atlantic Station. There, police reported […] The post One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
City
Auburn, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Hall County, GA
Hall County, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Spout Springs Road#Gdot#Union Circle#I 985
nypressnews.com

A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shot from pellet gun kills man near MARTA station

ATLANTA — A homeless man is dead and Atlanta police are hoping the public can help them locate his killer. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, police responded to a call of a person shot in the 150 block of Forsyth Street southwest just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
ATLANTA, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
181
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy