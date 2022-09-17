The latest on Spout Springs Road widening’s Oct. 31 completion date

Road construction continues Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, on the widening of Spout Springs Road. The project, expected to be completed by Oct. 31, has been pushed back with no new end date set. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Spout Springs Road widening in South Hall won’t be finished by Oct. 31, which had been the projected completion date since May.

“A new date has not been made available at this time,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said Friday, Sept. 16.

Other details, including whether contractor G.P.’s Enterprises of Auburn has asked for an extension of the completion date, weren’t available. Daily fines for going past the contract deadline could be waived if an extension is approved, GDOT has said.

Johnson did say, “The weather has been a major factor in delaying the project.”

This will be the second time the long-awaited project has passed the completion date.

The project initially was set for completion Dec. 31, 2021.

At that time, G.P.’s Enterprises asked for a 407-day extension that would have put the completion date in early 2023. Delays were due to “getting all of the utilities relocated,” said Minton O’Neal of G.P. 's in December 2021, adding that final utilities were relocated just the month before.

Otherwise, work is moving along on the project, which began in 2019, between Interstate 985 and Union Circle.

Efforts have shifted lately to I-985 at Exit 12, where workers are adding lanes, replacing guardrail and doing some grading on the shoulders to prepare for asphalt, Johnson said.

The project “is still progressing daily,” she said in an email. “The contractor has crews onsite pouring curb and gutter, sidewalk, drainage structures, and grading/dressing side roads and shoulders.”

The interstate work has caused some traffic congestion in the already busy area around Stonebridge Village shopping center.

Paving in the area will take place beginning Monday, Sept. 19, and going through the end of October. “As of right now, all paving will be done at night,” Johnson said.