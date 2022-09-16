Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence Carmela
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
New London, like other Connecticut cities and towns, is deciding how to spend National Opioid Settlement money from pharmaceutical companies.
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
Good public transit crucial to an aging population
By 2025, a quarter of all drivers will be over 65. Without good mass transit, how will the car-less get around?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash
Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican American Connection Scholarship Gala takes place September 24
After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, and under the theme ‘Honoring ordinary people doing extraordinary things,’ the Jamaican American Connection, (JAC) New Haven resumes its annual fundraising trailblazer and scholarship gala. It will host the event on Saturday, September 24, at the Omni New Haven Hotel starting at 7:00 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Here we are again.' CT residents fear for family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
People in western Connecticut with friends and family in Puerto Rico say they hope the island has an easier recovery than it did after Hurricane Maria back in 2017.
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
Former New Haven interim chief lands new role in Watertown
Former New Haven interim chief lands new role in Watertown
Bridgeport woman raises money to purchase a wheelchair van for special needs children
A Bridgeport woman is hoping to make a difference in the lives of kids with special needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
restaurantclicks.com
Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
Can We Get The Crazy Eight Back in Colonial Plaza Waterbury?
Have you heard that someone bought the Colonial Plaza in Waterbury? Not only that, but they have the commitment and the money to rehabilitate it. Exciting news, but only if we can convince them to bring the movie theater and Crazy Eight back, right?. I've been a patron of the...
OSHA fines Manchester lab $907K for exposing employees to carcinogens
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration will fine a Manchester environmental laboratory $907,000 after authorities said it “willfully” exposed employees to carcinogens, according to an announcement Friday morning. The penalty comes after employees at Phoenix Environmental Laboratories Inc. complained for several months to management that the ventilation system […]
Scribe
Large Room with Separate Bathroom and Entrance
Large room with private bathroom, separate entrance, in a house in a great location next to the park. The room can be Furnished or unfurnished. I only accept Hofstra students from October 1st, 2022, to June 30th. 2023. For additional questions, please call 6467171517 for serious inquiries only. For two students, the rent will be $1400.
mycitizensnews.com
Response sought to rent increase at Beacon Falls’ mobile home park
BEACON FALLS — Town officials are looking to pass an ordinance to establish a fair rent commission after River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents were hit with a rent increase from new out-of-state owners. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after Fair Rent...
NewsTimes
SEEN: 9th Annual TwoRoads Ok2berfest 2022
Stratford’s TwoRoads Brewing Company hosted its 9th annual Ok2berfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event featured authentic German music, games and German-style beer. Were you SEEN?
A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury
There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
Comments / 0