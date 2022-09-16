ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash

Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
HAMDEN, CT
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican American Connection Scholarship Gala takes place September 24

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, and under the theme ‘Honoring ordinary people doing extraordinary things,​’​ the Jamaican American Connection, (JAC) New Haven resumes its annual fundraising trailblazer and scholarship gala. It will host the event on Saturday, September 24, at the Omni New Haven Hotel starting at 7:00 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
restaurantclicks.com

Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

OSHA fines Manchester lab $907K for exposing employees to carcinogens

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration will fine a Manchester environmental laboratory $907,000 after authorities said it “willfully” exposed employees to carcinogens, according to an announcement Friday morning. The penalty comes after employees at Phoenix Environmental Laboratories Inc. complained for several months to management that the ventilation system […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Scribe

Large Room with Separate Bathroom and Entrance

Large room with private bathroom, separate entrance, in a house in a great location next to the park. The room can be Furnished or unfurnished. I only accept Hofstra students from October 1st, 2022, to June 30th. 2023. For additional questions, please call 6467171517 for serious inquiries only. For two students, the rent will be $1400.
SEAFORD, NY
NewsTimes

SEEN: 9th Annual TwoRoads Ok2berfest 2022

Stratford’s TwoRoads Brewing Company hosted its 9th annual Ok2berfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event featured authentic German music, games and German-style beer. Were you SEEN?
STRATFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury

There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
WATERBURY, CT

