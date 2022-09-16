Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $80, Get Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch) for $54.99 Shipped – Today Only
Ring Fit Adventure keeps you in shape using the Nintendo Switch, and it’s being offered for just $54.99 shipped, today only, originally $79.99. The included Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories respond to the player’s real-world movements in real-time, enabling the game to turn them into in-game actions. Product page.
techeblog.com
Inventor Builds Haptic Gun for Virtual Reality Games That Lets You Feel Every Shot
Mark Zuckerberg is hard at work on next-gen VR headsets, and with this haptic gun mod, games like Half-Life: Alyx are taken to a whole new level of immersion. Inventor Robert Enriquez set out to accomplish just this, and it required countless hours as well as a few basic electronic parts.
techeblog.com
The Simpsons Hit and Run Remastered with 100% Redrawn Graphics Nearly Complete, Here’s the Latest Update
Whether it be Unreal Engine 5 or 100% redrawn graphics, there are several ways to update the 2003 hit The Simpsons Hit and Run. El Gato Del Tejado chose the latter and has released an update video showing how his newly remastered mod looks, including both gameplay as well as cutscenes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
Tokina Mini Pieni II Camera Fits in Your Pocket, Can Take 1.3-Megapixel Photos and Videos
Compact and stylish, the Tokina Mini Pieni II camera is designed to be more of a novelty rather than a photographer’s tool. This 51mm (w) x 18mm (d) x 36mm (h) camera is small enough to easily fit in your pocket and can not only capture 1.31-megapixel photos, but also video as well, thanks to a 1/10 Type CMOS sensor.
Comments / 0