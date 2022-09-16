Read full article on original website
Bucs' Devin White fires shot at former teammate Jameis Winston: 'We just knew he was going to give us the ball'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are quite familiar with Jameis Winston's work. Though he's no longer on the team, Winston turned in a vintage performance against the Bucs, throwing 3 interceptions against the team that drafted him. That's exactly what Buccaneers defenders expected to happen. Following the contest, which the Bucs...
Bruce Arians' alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 matchup featured the ongoing saga of the battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. But while the fight was the main focus of the NFL’s investigation, Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Bruce Arians’ alleged involvement in the fracas is being looked at as well.
Bucs WR Mike Evans, RB Leonard Fournette expected to play vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a long list of players listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but at least two of them are expected to be in the lineup. Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring)...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision Week 2
Julio Jones, who landed on his knee last week, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jones didn't practice early in the week but was able to log at least a limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. The veteran WR will reportedly test his knee during pre-game warmups before the team makes an official call on his status. The assumption for much of the week was that the Bucs were merely being cautious with Jones, but the report that this could come down to pre-game warmups is concerning for his availability and potential role even if he is active.
Yardbarker
Five Turnovers Cost the Saints in Loss to Buccaneers, 20-10
The New Orleans Saints (1-1) would fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0), 20-10, in their home opener for the 2022 season. Five turnovers in the second half would prove costly as the Saints offense had trouble finding any rhythm against the Buccaneers defense. Offense Strikes First, But Nothing Else...
Bucs’ Mike Evans, Saints’ Marshon Lattimore Ejected After Altercation
Tom Brady and the Saints cornerback were chirping before the Buccaneers wide receiver came charging in.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Saints win, Breshad Perriman's clutch TD and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got another big road win Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10 to move to 2-0 on the season. Despite plenty of adversity, the Bucs rode yet another dominant performance from their defense Sunday, one that included six sacks and five takeaways. Watch the video above...
Tom Brady spins beautiful go-ahead TD for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michigan’s own Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense have finally broken through and put together a 9-play, 80-yard drive for a score against the Saints. Brady threaded the needle to the deep-right corner of the end zone, falling right into the hands of Breshad Perriman for the score.
Darius Slay gives ball to James Harden: 'Chance to meet HOF player'
Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay picked off Kirk Cousins twice in Monday night’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. After the first one, he gave the ball to 76ers guard James Harden.
