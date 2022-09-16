ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fantasypros.com

Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision Week 2

Julio Jones, who landed on his knee last week, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jones didn't practice early in the week but was able to log at least a limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. The veteran WR will reportedly test his knee during pre-game warmups before the team makes an official call on his status. The assumption for much of the week was that the Bucs were merely being cautious with Jones, but the report that this could come down to pre-game warmups is concerning for his availability and potential role even if he is active.
Yardbarker

Five Turnovers Cost the Saints in Loss to Buccaneers, 20-10

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) would fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0), 20-10, in their home opener for the 2022 season. Five turnovers in the second half would prove costly as the Saints offense had trouble finding any rhythm against the Buccaneers defense. Offense Strikes First, But Nothing Else...
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Brady spins beautiful go-ahead TD for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Michigan’s own Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense have finally broken through and put together a 9-play, 80-yard drive for a score against the Saints. Brady threaded the needle to the deep-right corner of the end zone, falling right into the hands of Breshad Perriman for the score.
