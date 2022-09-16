In an update to a story we’ve been covering today, a woman wanted in connection to abducting, beating and strangling a victim last week has been captured. Washington County, Virginia County Sheriff Blake Andis says Madeline Mae Shortt was apprehended over the weekend in Buchanan County. Shortt, is accused along with 35 year old Joshua Dean Mosley, who’s already been captured of abducting the victim, beating and strangling him and forcing the victim to give his wallet, phone, firearm, and bank account information at knife point. The victim told authorities he had been lured into a house where he was held for more than eight hours.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO