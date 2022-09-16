Read full article on original website
siuecougars.com
SIUE Women's Soccer Opens OVC Season at SEMO Sunday
Goals-Shot Attempts: 5/68 (.074) Shots on Goal-Attempts 29/68 (.426) Goals Leaders Four tied (1) Assists Leader Sidney Christopher (2) Shots Leader: Lily Schnieders, Taylor Dolt (14) Southeast Missouri Redhawks. (4-4, 0-0 Ohio Valley) Head Coach: Heather Nelson. Goals P/G: 0.75. Goals Allowed P/G: 0.88. Goals-Shot Attempts: 6/81 (.074) Shots on...
siuecougars.com
Evansville Blanks Cougars in MVC Opener
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – SIUE men's soccer dropped a 2-0 decision Saturday at Evansville in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both sides. The Cougars are an even 3-3-1 after the loss. Evansville is unbeaten at 3-0-2 overall. "I give credit to a very talented Evansville side," SIUE Head Coach...
siuecougars.com
Volleyball Falls in Four Sets to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis.- The SIUE volleyball team fell to Green Bay in four sets 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 16-25. Following the loss, the Cougars drop to 5-6 on the year, while the Phoenix improve to 8-5. Set 1: With the first frame tied early at four, the Phoenix used an 8-0 run to take the lead and never looked back. With Green Bay leading 14-7 SIUE used a 6-1 run close the gap within two points, but Green Bay answered with three straight points. The Phoenix went on to take the opening set, 25-18.
WTHI
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
14news.com
Plaintiff in UE lawsuit files motion to unseal documents
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new motion has been filed in a lawsuit against the University of Evansville. The lawsuit filed by “Jane Doe” accuses former basketball coach Walter McCarty of rape, and claims the university didn’t do enough to protect students. The University has asked for...
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
wamwamfm.com
Energy Assistance Applications
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
wamwamfm.com
Successful Chevy Carfest Weekend
The 20th Century Chevy Carfest Weekend was another big success over the weekend. Officials with the club tell us over 360 cars took the cruise on Saturday night, and cars were lined up from one side of the park to the other for the big show yesterday. Over 100 awards...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
KMOV
Train carrying hazardous material derails in Clinton County, Illinois
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A train derailed near Albers, Illinois late Monday morning. The derailment happened around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern said that 26 of the 131 cars on an eastbound train derailed. Two of those cars were carrying hazardous materials. The company says there are reports of a car leaking, but they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public. Clean-up is ongoing.
wwbl.com
Knox Co.: Lane Restrictions Planned for US 50
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin today on US 50 near the Indiana and Illinois border in Knox County. The east and west bound driving lanes of US 50 will be restricted near the Old State Road 67 bridge to allow for crews to work on the front slopes of the bridge.
Lloyd Expressway westbound reopened after motorcycle crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
wevv.com
Multiple departments battle large house fire in Posey County
Crews were working to extinguish a large house fire in Posey County, Indiana on Monday. We're told the fire broke out at a home near the intersection of North Street and Gum Street in the town of Cynthiana. A witness at the scene of the fire told us that multiple...
14news.com
EPD: No injuries reported after car flips in crash on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and First Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Dispatch says the call originally came in at 3:30 p.m. Officials say that crash initially came in as needed extrication, but say fire crews...
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
