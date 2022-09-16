ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?

Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work

Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
HEALTH
LiveScience

What are the best supplements for anxiety?

Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Graded Exercise Therapy#Disability Insurance#Disability Benefits#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Linus Covid#Attribut
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KevinMD.com

4 steps to de-escalate hostile people [PODCAST]

Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “The boundaries of unacceptable behavior have eroded in the past few years. Politicians, law enforcement, movie stars, health care providers, the health care system, and society, in general, are all acting badly occasionally. I’m amazed but no longer surprised every time it happens. Patients and family members behaving badly have captured headlines lately. I’m sad that in addition to Code Blue and Code Red, my hospital now has a Code Purple, indicating out-of-control parents. And I’m saddened that now, teaching residents how to deal with unruly people is a routine part of my curriculum.”
HEALTH
UPI News

Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later

It's well-known that hot flashes, sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression are common issues during menopause. Yet not every woman experiences these symptoms at the same level of severity. A new study suggests that psychosocial stressors in childhood or early adulthood can exacerbate menopause symptoms almost two decades later. Such...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
SheKnows

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life

Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Medical School

Daytime Eating and Mental Health

Beating the blues with food? A new study adds evidence that meal timing may affect mental health, including levels of depression and anxiety. Harvard Medical School investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital designed a study that simulated night work and then tested the effects of daytime and nighttime eating versus daytime eating only.
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Abuse, financial instability associated with worse menopausal symptoms, health in midlife

Women with a history of abuse or financial instability were more likely to have worse menopausal symptoms and overall well-being, according to data published in Menopause. Previous studies on the long-term impact of abuse have been small or limited to current abuse, according to a press release from NAMS. The most recent study adds to what is known about the impact of abuse by focusing “on the history of stressors as reported at the time of pregnancy and their connection with a woman’s health during midlife 15 to 20 years later.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ajmc.com

Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?

Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KevinMD.com

What is ambient clinical intelligence – and how is it transforming health care?

For decades, researchers have been working toward a vision of ambient intelligence, finding ways to harness cloud, advanced AI, and the Internet of Things to create more intelligent spaces that help people live and work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Perhaps the most important application of ambient intelligence is in health care, where AI-driven ambient clinical intelligence is transforming experiences for providers and their patients.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy