Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Healthline
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work
Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
What are the best supplements for anxiety?
Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s the Difference Between an Anxiety Attack and a Panic Attack?
You may think of anxiety as a matter of the mind, but it can get physical. Enter anxiety and panic attacks, which can trigger symptoms like dizziness, nausea and chest pain. But is there a difference between an anxiety attack and panic attack?. Recurrent panic attacks are a characteristic symptom...
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KevinMD.com
4 steps to de-escalate hostile people [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “The boundaries of unacceptable behavior have eroded in the past few years. Politicians, law enforcement, movie stars, health care providers, the health care system, and society, in general, are all acting badly occasionally. I’m amazed but no longer surprised every time it happens. Patients and family members behaving badly have captured headlines lately. I’m sad that in addition to Code Blue and Code Red, my hospital now has a Code Purple, indicating out-of-control parents. And I’m saddened that now, teaching residents how to deal with unruly people is a routine part of my curriculum.”
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
It's well-known that hot flashes, sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression are common issues during menopause. Yet not every woman experiences these symptoms at the same level of severity. A new study suggests that psychosocial stressors in childhood or early adulthood can exacerbate menopause symptoms almost two decades later. Such...
Healthline
ADHD and Epilepsy Often Co-Occur — Here’s What Experts Know About the Link
Around 1.2% of people in the United States live with epilepsy, a neurological condition that causes recurring seizures. If you number among those 3.4 million people, you might be much more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) than the general population. Like epilepsy, ADHD affects your brain, though...
MedicalXpress
Women's mental well-being more sensitive to exercise than men's during different stages of pandemic
Women's mental health was more likely to be affected by physical exercise frequency during the COVID-19 pandemic than men's, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. Lina Begdache, assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, researches the impact of dietary and lifestyle...
Adams planning to end vaccine mandates on private-sector, student athletes
Since taking office, Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have both steadily chipped away at several pandemic-era strictures.
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
U.S. trade deal not immediate priority for Britain - PM's spokeswoman
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain is not immediately prioritising talks on a free trade deal with the United States, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said before a meeting on Wednesday between the new leader and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Harvard Medical School
Daytime Eating and Mental Health
Beating the blues with food? A new study adds evidence that meal timing may affect mental health, including levels of depression and anxiety. Harvard Medical School investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital designed a study that simulated night work and then tested the effects of daytime and nighttime eating versus daytime eating only.
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
healio.com
Abuse, financial instability associated with worse menopausal symptoms, health in midlife
Women with a history of abuse or financial instability were more likely to have worse menopausal symptoms and overall well-being, according to data published in Menopause. Previous studies on the long-term impact of abuse have been small or limited to current abuse, according to a press release from NAMS. The most recent study adds to what is known about the impact of abuse by focusing “on the history of stressors as reported at the time of pregnancy and their connection with a woman’s health during midlife 15 to 20 years later.”
ajmc.com
Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?
Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
KevinMD.com
What is ambient clinical intelligence – and how is it transforming health care?
For decades, researchers have been working toward a vision of ambient intelligence, finding ways to harness cloud, advanced AI, and the Internet of Things to create more intelligent spaces that help people live and work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Perhaps the most important application of ambient intelligence is in health care, where AI-driven ambient clinical intelligence is transforming experiences for providers and their patients.
Comments / 0