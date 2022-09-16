Austin developers to see smaller parkland dedication fee increase this year; commercial projects added to process

Read full article on original website
Following controversial zoning update, developer outlines plans for East Austin's 12th Street corridor
One piece of Eureka's plans would bring new office space behind the historic Hurdle House at East 12th and Chicon streets. (Courtesy City of Austin) The owner of multiple properties along East 12th Street shared plans to bring hundreds of homes and thousands of square feet of commercial space to the corridor as a push to revitalize the area continues.
Austin ramping up network of neighborhood disaster support centers
Austin's resilience hubs could eventually provide a network of neighborhood spaces offering shelter, food, water and supplies during disasters. (Jack Flagler/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin is preparing to open the first of its proposed resilience hubs this year as the city seeks to build a network of neighborhood resource centers that...
Buda City Council set to discuss development agreement terms for 775-acre Persimmon project Sept. 20
Buda City Council will meet Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at 405 E. Loop St., Buda, to discuss terms for a development agreement with MileStone Community Builders. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Buda City Council is set to deliberate on and establish terms for consideration of a development agreement with MileStone...
East Austin park receives award, holds festival of recognition, remembrance
The celebration was to commemorate the history of the park and to kick off the construction phase for the new pool and historic bathhouse rehabilitation.
Meridian fuses wellness and music in downtown Buda
Meridian opened Aug. 16 at 200 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The founders of Utopia Music Festival and owners of Zoi Market and Zoi Medicinals, Noa and Travis Sutherland, have brought their passions together to form Meridian, located at 200 Main St., Buda, conjoined with the market. The...
Community members get first look at New Braunfels road redesign
An open house is scheduled for next week.
MoboTrex begins production at new Pflugerville headquarters
MoboTrex's new regional headquarters is a 130,000-square-foot facility in Pflugerville's One Thirty Business Park. (Courtesy MoboTrex) After moving its regional headquarters from Austin to a new facility at 15825 Impact Way, Pflugerville, MoboTrex, an Iowa-based traffic control systems manufacturer, began production at the facility in September. MoboTrex relocated as part of an economic development agreement approved in April.
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new VooDoo Doughnut
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. to build $75M facility in Seguin
The 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be built on a 33-acre development in Seguin. (Courtesy city of Seguin) Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. is planning to build a 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Seguin. The Seguin Economic Development Corp. and the city of Seguin have announced Maruichi expects to break ground on the project at the beginning of 2023 and be completed at the beginning of 2024.
Developer gets OK for new Pearl project amid code changes in Bee Cave
An artist's rendering of The Pearl. (Courtesy of The Morgan Group/Community Impact Newspaper) As Bee Cave’s population continues to grow, more developers are eyeing the city as a potential site for projects and development. One of those developers, The Morgan Group, a Houston-based luxury property management company, is seeking...
Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program
Lee esta historia en español. City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. Council agreed Thursday on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license plates in the...
City of Austin to host job fair for those ages 50+
If you are looking to re-enter the job market or make a mid-life career change, the City of Austin has an opportunity for you Thursday.
KVUE
Austin home sales drop as more residents cannot afford to buy homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Housing affordability within the Austin area has dwindled to where only a select few people can reasonably buy a home, a report found. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, new metrics from the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo highlight the dwindling percentage of homes that are affordable for the residents in the city.
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Takes Aim at Human Trafficking in Homeless Camps
The Austin City Council has passed a resolution it hopes will shine a brighter light on the issue of human trafficking, especially within the homeless population. The resolution authored by Council Member Mackenzie Kelly directs Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to provide appropriate resources related to human trafficking to vendors who do business with the City of Austin and encourages them to ensure vendors have the skills to recognize indicators of individuals experiencing homelessness at risk of human trafficking.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
fox7austin.com
Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
Prices trend down as homes spend more days on market in Northwest Austin in August
According to the Austin Board of Realtors monthly report, median home sales in northwest Austin stood at $644,598 declining by about $30,000 from July and by $50,000 from June. (Courtesy Canva/Community Impact Newspaper). Median home prices in Northwest Austin are down $67,000 from July to August, according to the Austin...
Boot Barn scooting its way into Round Rock shopping center in November
Boot Barn is scootin' into Round Rock this November with a selection of boots and Western wear. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn will bring a new location to the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center in early November with a tentative opening set for Nov. 9. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and bring a selection of boots and Western wear. www.bootbarn.com.
Round Rock iTile location now Imperial Products Supply under new ownership
ITile, a flooring showroom, was taken over by Liberty Hill-based Imperial Products Supply on Aug. 8, following a separation of business partners. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) iTile, a flooring showroom, was taken over by Liberty Hill-based Imperial Products Supply on Aug. 8, following a separation of business partners. The showroom...
