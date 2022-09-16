ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin developers to see smaller parkland dedication fee increase this year; commercial projects added to process

By Ben Thompson
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago
Community Impact Austin

Following controversial zoning update, developer outlines plans for East Austin's 12th Street corridor

One piece of Eureka's plans would bring new office space behind the historic Hurdle House at East 12th and Chicon streets. (Courtesy City of Austin) The owner of multiple properties along East 12th Street shared plans to bring hundreds of homes and thousands of square feet of commercial space to the corridor as a push to revitalize the area continues.
Community Impact Austin

Meridian fuses wellness and music in downtown Buda

Meridian opened Aug. 16 at 200 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The founders of Utopia Music Festival and owners of Zoi Market and Zoi Medicinals, Noa and Travis Sutherland, have brought their passions together to form Meridian, located at 200 Main St., Buda, conjoined with the market. The...
Community Impact Austin

MoboTrex begins production at new Pflugerville headquarters

MoboTrex's new regional headquarters is a 130,000-square-foot facility in Pflugerville's One Thirty Business Park. (Courtesy MoboTrex) After moving its regional headquarters from Austin to a new facility at 15825 Impact Way, Pflugerville, MoboTrex, an Iowa-based traffic control systems manufacturer, began production at the facility in September. MoboTrex relocated as part of an economic development agreement approved in April.
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new VooDoo Doughnut

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Community Impact Austin

Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. to build $75M facility in Seguin

The 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be built on a 33-acre development in Seguin. (Courtesy city of Seguin) Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. is planning to build a 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Seguin. The Seguin Economic Development Corp. and the city of Seguin have announced Maruichi expects to break ground on the project at the beginning of 2023 and be completed at the beginning of 2024.
Austin Monitor

Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program

Lee esta historia en español. City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. Council agreed Thursday on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license plates in the...
KVUE

Austin home sales drop as more residents cannot afford to buy homes

AUSTIN, Texas — Housing affordability within the Austin area has dwindled to where only a select few people can reasonably buy a home, a report found. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, new metrics from the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo highlight the dwindling percentage of homes that are affordable for the residents in the city.
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Takes Aim at Human Trafficking in Homeless Camps

The Austin City Council has passed a resolution it hopes will shine a brighter light on the issue of human trafficking, especially within the homeless population. The resolution authored by Council Member Mackenzie Kelly directs Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to provide appropriate resources related to human trafficking to vendors who do business with the City of Austin and encourages them to ensure vendors have the skills to recognize indicators of individuals experiencing homelessness at risk of human trafficking.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
fox7austin.com

Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
Community Impact Austin

Boot Barn scooting its way into Round Rock shopping center in November

Boot Barn is scootin' into Round Rock this November with a selection of boots and Western wear. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn will bring a new location to the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center in early November with a tentative opening set for Nov. 9. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and bring a selection of boots and Western wear. www.bootbarn.com.
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

