Texas State

LoneStar 92

10 of the Richest People in Texas

When you think of extremely wealthy people in the United States, most of us think of celebrities and movie stars living in Los Angeles. The millionaires with huge mansions and thousands of online followers that everyone recognizes. Well, some of the richest people in the U.S. actually reside in Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas High School Football Featured in Multiple Movies

While professional sports may reign supreme in other states, here in Texas, high school football wears the crown. Heck, high school football is so big in Texas that multiple movies have been made about just that - Texas high school football. Alright, first up is "Varsity Blues", which is about...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

This Is the Worst Burger Ranking I’ve Ever Seen

I can't even really describe how wrong this list I saw on the internet this week is. I tried to put it into words, but the English language has failed me at how A&W is allegedly the greatest burger in America. Fast food or not, the facts are not in line with that conclusion.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31 Texas schools honored as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’

On Friday, U.S. Department of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools in the nation as National Blue Ribbon School, which included 31 Texas schools. Gruver, Happy, Muleshoe, and Vega schools were among those on the list from the High Plains. Recognition, according to the department, was based on the “school’s overall academic performance and progress […]
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.

Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
LoneStar 92

Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas

Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots

Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

