Last week the LHSAA released a restructured version of the playoffs for football, basketball, softball, and baseball. The LHSAA has already made changes on Friday. They have created a new Division V which will only include Class B and C school. GeauxPreps.com released the letter that the LHSAA sent to schools concerning this new classification. According to the letter, “One week ago, today (September 16), this office disseminated the 2022-2023 post season brackets for select and non-select sports. Since that time, our office and those offices of Executive Committee members representing Class A/B/C have received several questions and concerns.” These concerns prompted a Zoom meeting held on Friday morning. The result of those meetings. Division V was created for Class B & C schools for basketball, baseball, and softball. Football does not affect Class B & C so football is bot included in the change. Divisions I through IV will remain Class 5A through A with the distribution done evenly based on enrollment.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO