High school football game interrupted by shooting, postponed per report
A high school football game in Augusta, Georgia, was postponed last night after shots were fired near the stadium, per Will Cheney and Alexandra Koch of the Augusta Chronicle. Thompson High School was leading 15-14 halfway through the third quarter when fans heard 12 gun shots outside of the stadium.
South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Fuming After Students Rush the End Zone Mid-Game
South Carolina (1-1) already knew it would have its hands full against No. 1 Georgia (2-0) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. To win, they would need the Gamecock faithful to be loud and rowdy in the stands. What they didn’t expect, however, was for the student section to try and hurt their chances at pulling off the upset. Or maybe they did? In between the first and second quarter, the school decided to put a generous amount of the student body on the field.
WXIA 11 Alive
Players, fans run out of high school football game in Augusta after shots fired, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A high school football game in Augusta was ended Friday night after multiple shots were fired following a fight in the crowd that led to the parking lot, Richmond County Sheriff said. Deputies said they responded to a call of several gunshots heard coming from Laney...
WTOK-TV
Week 4 Football Friday scores
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A look at the high school football scores after week four. Enterprise beats Stringer 49-14. Pascagoula beats Wayne County 21-14. Choctaw Central beats Lake in overtime 12-6. Newton County Academy continues to stay undefeated beating Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56-37. Lamar picks up their first win...
WTVM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups for September 22-23
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many Georgia teams will pick up region play while Alabama teams will welcome challengers from other areas of the state. Lock in your predictions for five major games this week. The WTVM sports team will compare answers every Wednesday night on “The Score”. This high school football preview show is available to watch in this story or on the WTVM news app by 6PM ET Wednesday.
LHSAA Tweeks New Restructured Playoffs Again
Last week the LHSAA released a restructured version of the playoffs for football, basketball, softball, and baseball. The LHSAA has already made changes on Friday. They have created a new Division V which will only include Class B and C school. GeauxPreps.com released the letter that the LHSAA sent to schools concerning this new classification. According to the letter, “One week ago, today (September 16), this office disseminated the 2022-2023 post season brackets for select and non-select sports. Since that time, our office and those offices of Executive Committee members representing Class A/B/C have received several questions and concerns.” These concerns prompted a Zoom meeting held on Friday morning. The result of those meetings. Division V was created for Class B & C schools for basketball, baseball, and softball. Football does not affect Class B & C so football is bot included in the change. Divisions I through IV will remain Class 5A through A with the distribution done evenly based on enrollment.
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County volleyball claims Block Party championship
The Elmore County high school volleyball team dominated its way through the Block Party championship on Saturday. Elmore County, which hosted 11 total teams in Eclectic for its ninth annual Block Party Tournament, went 5-0 and won the tournament championship. The Lady Panthers lost only one set the entire day and beat Wetumpka, 2-0, in the championship match.
