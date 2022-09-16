ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

Tim McGraw Takes a Tumble Offstage, Uses It as a Chance to Hug Fans [Watch]

Tim McGraw took a low bow to greet his fans during his set at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Ariz., and couldn't quite make it back up to his feet afterward. Fan-captured footage from the concert shows an up-close-and-personal moment, in which McGraw stumbled as he stood up from his kneeling position and took a slow tumble backward, right off the stage.
TEMPE, AZ
The Boot

John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns

John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
JELLICO, TN
The Boot

How to Watch the ACM Honors With Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain + More

The annual ACM Honors will air on television for the first time in five years on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), and there is a lot you need to know about the ceremony. Unlike the yearly ACM Awards, the ACM Honors telecast is pre-taped, meaning we can confirm performances, winners and red carpet looks (see all the pics below). Here is everything you need to know, including who will be there, who will be speaking and performing and how to watch the 2022 ACM Honors.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Luke Bryan Announces Lineup for 2023 Crash My Playa Festival

Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Festival is back for its eighth year in 2023, returning to Riviera Cancun, Mexico, and the star is spilling the details. The four-day, all-inclusive event will run Jan. 19-22, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, and the lineup features some of country's biggest stars. Bryan will...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Drake Milligan Teases Final ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance: ‘We’ve Got to Rock Out’

Drake Milligan is bringing his A-game to the America’s Got Talent Season 17 performance finale, happening on Tuesday night (Sept. 13). After making through the audition and semi-finals with roaring, high-energy performances, the singer — who AGT judge Howie Mandell dubs as "the next Elvis of Country" — has been practicing hard to give it his all in this final round.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

The Boot

