Tim McGraw Takes a Tumble Offstage, Uses It as a Chance to Hug Fans [Watch]
Tim McGraw took a low bow to greet his fans during his set at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Ariz., and couldn't quite make it back up to his feet afterward. Fan-captured footage from the concert shows an up-close-and-personal moment, in which McGraw stumbled as he stood up from his kneeling position and took a slow tumble backward, right off the stage.
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
Chapel Hart and Darius Rucker Sing ‘Something to Talk About’ on ‘AGT’ Finale [Watch]
America's Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart were joined by country music veteran Darius Rucker on the star-studded Season 17 finale of the show on Wednesday night (Sept. 14). Rucker joined the trio for an energetic rendition of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About." Chapel Hart took the stage immediately after...
How to Watch the ACM Honors With Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain + More
The annual ACM Honors will air on television for the first time in five years on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), and there is a lot you need to know about the ceremony. Unlike the yearly ACM Awards, the ACM Honors telecast is pre-taped, meaning we can confirm performances, winners and red carpet looks (see all the pics below). Here is everything you need to know, including who will be there, who will be speaking and performing and how to watch the 2022 ACM Honors.
Trace Adkins Explains Why Kissing Susan Sarandon Was ‘Terribly Awkward’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon play husband and wife on the new country music drama Monarch (Sept. 11 on FOX), so, their characters do husband and wife things like fight and make up. Talking to Taste of Country, Adkins quietly admits that there's a little bit of romance between his...
Luke Bryan Announces Lineup for 2023 Crash My Playa Festival
Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Festival is back for its eighth year in 2023, returning to Riviera Cancun, Mexico, and the star is spilling the details. The four-day, all-inclusive event will run Jan. 19-22, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, and the lineup features some of country's biggest stars. Bryan will...
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Dustin Lynch Looks Ahead to Cold Weather In His Angst-Riddled Love Ballad, ‘Wood on the Fire’ [Listen]
Seven months after the release of his last studio album, Blue in the Sky, Dustin Lynch returns with a sizzling stand-alone song that trades in warm weather jams like his current single -- "Party Mode" -- for something a little more seasonally appropriate. The new release, "Wood on the Fire,"...
Carly Pearce Says Bringing the ACM Honors to Television Was ‘A Really Fun Challenge’
On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony will hit the small screen, airing on FOX for the very first time. That's a big step forward for show host Carly Pearce, who says that even though she hosted the ACM Honors in 2021, too, helming a special for television broadcast poses special, interesting challenges.
Carrie Underwood Stuns With Soaring ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’ at Vince Gill Tribute [Watch]
Carrie Underwood was among the many top country artists who took the stage to perform tributes to Vince Gill during a CMT Giants episode devoted to the Country Music Hall of Famer. Underwood delivered a powerhouse rendition of "Go Rest High on That Mountain" that left Gill visibly emotional. Underwood...
Kane Brown Comments on Morgan Wallen’s 2021 Controversy for the First Time
Kane Brown is addressing Morgan Wallen’s use of a racist slur in February 2021 for the first time. In a new feature story in the New York Times, Brown offers his views on the incident, which subsequently added fuel to the fire of the issue of racial inequality in country music.
Elle King Is Grateful to Have Her Son, Lucky, on Tour: ‘It Fills Up My Heart’
Who says you can't have it all? Earlier this year, Elle King shared a lengthy post on social media expressing how thankful she is to have both her dream career and her dream family. She's currently touring across the country with her "sonshine" Lucky in tow. "Touring with my sonshine...
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps Share ‘Angel Band’ Ahead of Inspired New Album [LISTEN]
Tyler Childers is back with an ambitious and unique new project. On Sept. 30, the celebrated singer-songwriter will release Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, a brand new album featuring eight new songs presented in three parts. These three chapters — titled Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise — supply...
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson’s New Version of ‘9 to 5′ Is Pretty Emotional [Listen]
The country and pop world have collided musically once again. Global megastars Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up for a reimagined version of the enduring hit, “9 to 5." The slowed-down track is produced by acclaimed Nashville-based producer and songwriter Shane McAnnally, alongside Sasha Alex Sloan and...
Danielle Bradbery’s ‘A Special Place’ Is a Spunky Breakup Song [Listen]
Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place." Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be. Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she...
Jordan Harvey Says Keith Urban Inspired Him to Come to America
If you want to make country music, Nashville is the place to do it. Jordan Harvey realized this early on in his musical journey and took a big leap of faith moving overseas, but he had a major star's trajectory to use as a map. "I up and came to...
Drake Milligan Teases Final ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance: ‘We’ve Got to Rock Out’
Drake Milligan is bringing his A-game to the America’s Got Talent Season 17 performance finale, happening on Tuesday night (Sept. 13). After making through the audition and semi-finals with roaring, high-energy performances, the singer — who AGT judge Howie Mandell dubs as "the next Elvis of Country" — has been practicing hard to give it his all in this final round.
Jake Blount, Emily Nenni + Joy Clark Among 2023 Folk Alliance International Performers
Jake Blount, Emily Nenni, Joy Clark and over 140 more acts are set to perform at the 2023 Folk Alliance International (FAI) Conference. The eclectic annual event will take place Feb. 1-5, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The event welcomes members of the music industry, including hundreds of musicians from...
Breland Reveals His Secret for Getting A-List Collaborators [Interview]
There's a mistake on Breland's Wikipedia page: The online encyclopedia claims he wrote 2,000 songs in three years after graduating from Georgetown University, but that's not right. It was more like five years, he tells Taste of Country as a kind of passover during a larger conversation about his new...
