cenlanow.com
2022 Alex WinterFête press conference set for Thursday morning
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The City of Alexandria and the Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will host an official kickoff press conference starting at 10 a.m. Thursday in Alexandria Convention Hall to announce plans for the 2022 Alex WinterFête. The award-winning holiday festival is traditionally held in early December.
cenlanow.com
Whataburger celebrates growth in Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m., Whataburger, along with its franchise partner G.V.C.S., Inc. and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest restaurant in Alexandria, which opened this past June. Whataburger is celebrating the opening by...
kalb.com
Whataburger in Leesville opens Monday morning
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Whataburger is opening its doors in Leesville for the first time on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The Leesville location is at 1309 S 5th Street. Whataburger in Leesville will be open 24/7 for both dining room and drive-thru service. Other services such as...
KTAL
Natchitoches Parish: 1-car crash causes portion of LA Highway 120 to close
ROBELINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Highway 120 near the new bridges in Robeline was closed for almost three hours due to downed power lines. NPSO deputies say a single-vehicle crash that involved a utility pole resulted in low-lying power lines across Highway 120. SWEPCO was notified and informed NPSO...
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
kalb.com
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 12, News Channel 5 shared the stories of two former Central Louisiana employees who left the Department of Children and Family Services after experiencing, what they say, were years of stress from a toxic work environment. That stress resulted in anxiety, medication and therapy, all of which they said were not due to the workload but rather from who was over them in the workplace.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued in Leesville
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - The City of Leesville issued a boil advisory for certain customers Monday afternoon. The advisory affects customers in the following areas:
beauregardnews.com
DeRidder to pull contractor permits amid ongoing water main breaks
The City of DeRidder is removing permits for all contractors doing business for V1 Fiber as the city falls under its fourth consecutive day of water outages and boil advisories for customers across the city. On Monday, city officials reported that contractors will no longer be able to work at...
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
kalb.com
Police investigating active shooter hoax at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a phone call on Friday, Sept. 16, that said there was an active shooter at Bolton High School and that several people had already been shot. Upon arriving at Bolton, authorities were informed by school officials that the call was...
kalb.com
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Sept. 15, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of five Alexandria City Council members named in a lawsuit stemming from a veto-override vote over the city’s budget that happened on May 4, 2021. On April...
1 Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Natchitoches (Natchitoches, LA)
A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Natchitoches on Monday that ended in a car crash. Police say they attempted to arrest Gregory Washington [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
kalb.com
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
avoyellestoday.com
APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
First responders arrive on scene of two-vehicle crash on I-49
Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 19 around 10:15 am. The crash involved a commercial vehicle and motor vehicle on I-49 (southbound) near milepost #145 north of Natchitoches, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kalb.com
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
kalb.com
Pineville police looking for vehicle owner following shooting at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on September 9 at Air U around 3 p.m. PPD said they responded to a report of shattered front glass and found that were several gunshots fired at the business, which was unoccupied at the time.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
St. Landry deputies bust heroin "stash house"
Deputies have been investigating a heroin distribution ring for more than a year, and say they have found the place where the drugs were processed and kept.
