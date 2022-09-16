ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

2022 Alex WinterFête press conference set for Thursday morning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The City of Alexandria and the Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will host an official kickoff press conference starting at 10 a.m. Thursday in Alexandria Convention Hall to announce plans for the 2022 Alex WinterFête. The award-winning holiday festival is traditionally held in early December.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Whataburger celebrates growth in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m., Whataburger, along with its franchise partner G.V.C.S., Inc. and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest restaurant in Alexandria, which opened this past June. Whataburger is celebrating the opening by...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Whataburger in Leesville opens Monday morning

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Whataburger is opening its doors in Leesville for the first time on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The Leesville location is at 1309 S 5th Street. Whataburger in Leesville will be open 24/7 for both dining room and drive-thru service. Other services such as...
LEESVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kelly, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Alexandria, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
kalb.com

Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 12, News Channel 5 shared the stories of two former Central Louisiana employees who left the Department of Children and Family Services after experiencing, what they say, were years of stress from a toxic work environment. That stress resulted in anxiety, medication and therapy, all of which they said were not due to the workload but rather from who was over them in the workplace.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued in Leesville

Leesville, La. (KPLC) - The City of Leesville issued a boil advisory for certain customers Monday afternoon. The advisory affects customers in the following areas:
LEESVILLE, LA
beauregardnews.com

DeRidder to pull contractor permits amid ongoing water main breaks

The City of DeRidder is removing permits for all contractors doing business for V1 Fiber as the city falls under its fourth consecutive day of water outages and boil advisories for customers across the city. On Monday, city officials reported that contractors will no longer be able to work at...
DERIDDER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink
kalb.com

Police investigating active shooter hoax at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a phone call on Friday, Sept. 16, that said there was an active shooter at Bolton High School and that several people had already been shot. Upon arriving at Bolton, authorities were informed by school officials that the call was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
avoyellestoday.com

APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
MANSURA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

First responders arrive on scene of two-vehicle crash on I-49

Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 19 around 10:15 am. The crash involved a commercial vehicle and motor vehicle on I-49 (southbound) near milepost #145 north of Natchitoches, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
MANSURA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy