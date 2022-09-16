Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Publix hosting hiring event on Sept. 22
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is hiring at all locations. The company will be hosting interviews at all stores on Thursday, September 22 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Apply at apply.publix.jobs or stop by your local Publix store. No appointment needed.
The Post and Courier
Lexington County grassroots groups 'get band back together' to oppose penny tax
LEXINGTON — Lexington County will vote on a 1 percent sales tax increase to fund road and infrastructure improvement in November, but some residents are campaigning against the tax through grassroots organizations. Rich Bolen, a Lexington resident and real estate lawyer who has spearheaded a movement against the tax...
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th
Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
Columbia Jubilee brings together commerce, cuisine and community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music, food, and history came together in Columbia on Saturday at the annual Jubilee Festival to celebrate Black history and culture in the city. Program organizer Sherard Shekese Duvall said community, commerce, and cuisine are each part of the making of the festival. “It’s a celebration...
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Aug. 19-25
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 19-25. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 594 Callaway Drive – $592,800. Graniteville 29829. Neighborhood: Horse...
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
coladaily.com
Update: Richland Two lifts safety response protocol
Richland School District Two lifted its secure safety response protocol after receiving an update from the Richland County Sheriff's Department that two men involved in a high-speed pursuit are in custody. In a written statement, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) stated that the 'secure' response was part of the...
The Post and Courier
West Columbia's Breakfast at Ruiz unveils dessert bar, expands options for evening sweets
For the last seven years, the Vista's busy evening dessert bar Kaminsky's and a newer Lexington dessert bar have ruled the dessert scene around Columbia. A mother-son duo hope to emulate that success just across the river from downtown. Breakfast at Ruiz, a breakfast spot on State Street near West...
abccolumbia.com
Historic Columbia hosts Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Historic Columbia is hosting the Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture” this month. The free outdoor festival brings together musicians, dancers, and storytellers to celebrate South Carolina’s black history. It takes place Saturday, September 17th at 11 am-6pm at the Mann-Simons site. For...
$500K renovations coming to Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A local park in Blythewood is about to get a whole lot nicer. You've probably noticed that Doko Meadows Park in the Midlands has been gaining some improvements over the last eight months, to security and infrastructure, with new gates, cameras, tag readers and fencing. Turns...
wach.com
Local church robbed of A/C units
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s “Food Truck Fridays” to continue through Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will continue operating their summer initiative Food Truck Fridays at 2300 Bull Street, from 11 am- 3pm, through September. Food Truck Fridays will continue to highlight different types of cuisines and will include two new vendors this month: Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering and Jordan’s Catering BBQ.
Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center
A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
WIS-TV
Columbia Housing Authority explain rental increases for some low-income housing residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re learning more about the rental increases for affordable housing units managed by Rent Haven. Roughly 100 people living within affordable housing complexes received a letter stating that their rent would go up by about $500 per month. One letter was emailed to our newsroom.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
$87-$181 rent increases for some public housing residents starting Oct. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority has approved an increase in their flat rate rents. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sets Fair Market Rent each year, and in Columbia, the Public Housing Program sets flat rents at a minimum of 80% of the Fair Market Rent to charge residents.
The Post and Courier
Calls grow for Richland County sheriff to take over troubled jail after director was fired
COLUMBIA — Legislators and attorneys in Richland County are calling for the sheriff to take over the county's troubled jail, or at least lend a hand in the face of staffing issues. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has long been understaffed, according to an inspection conducted last September....
