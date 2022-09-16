By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.

