China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
SFGate
Race for U.S. lithium hinges on fight over Nevada mine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn't look like a battleground that will shape the country's clean-energy future. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a...
China warns of 'counter-measures' as US approves $1.1bn arms sales to Taiwan
China has warned the United States it will take "counter-measures" after the Biden administration approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.
Woman arrested in South Korea over discovery of children's bodies in New Zealand
The bodies of two long-dead children were found stuffed in abandoned suitcases last month in New Zealand, leading to an investigation and an arrest.
A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving
When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?
Our Farm is a new - Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook. So the answer to the title question is "yes"!. The Mellegaard family decided...
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
nationalinterest.org
Where India Fits Into U.S.-China Competition
By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.
americanmilitarynews.com
China runs illegal police operations on foreign soil via ‘overseas service centers’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is carrying out illegal, transnational policing operations across five continents, targeting overseas critics of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for harassment, threats against their families back home and “persuasion” techniques to get them to go back, according to a recent report.
Beijing-backed Chinese language schools in UK to be replaced with teachers from Taiwan
A group of cross-party MPs is in talks with Taiwan to provide Mandarin teachers to the UK as the government seeks to phase out Chinese state-linked Confucius Institutes, the Observer has learned. There are currently 30 branches of the Confucius Institute operating across the UK. Although controversies have existed for...
TechCrunch
Apple is raising prices on App Store across multiple countries in Asia and Europe
While the firm didn’t specify the reason behind this, it is likely to counter weak local currencies against the dollar. The percentage hike varies across regions. For example, prices in South Korea have been hiked by 20-25%, in Japan, they have been raised by 30-35% and in regions that use Euro, the hike is around 8-10%. This may vary based on different tiers, though.
forkast.news
Australia Senator says China’s CBDC may threaten national security
Australian Senator Andrew Bragg plans to introduce legislation to monitor Chinese banks operating in the country and their future use of Beijing’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as the e-CNY, saying the adoption of the currency could be a threat to national security. Speaking on ABC radio on...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Market Basket Bests Aldi as Top Grocery Retailer for Inflationary Times, dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Finds
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, today released a special edition of its Retailer Preference Index (RPI), a comprehensive nationwide study of the $1 trillion U.S. grocery market, examining which grocers are winning customers as the economy falters. Market Basket bested Aldi and third-placed Winco as the top-ranked grocer during inflationary times. Grocery Outlet and Save A Lot rounded out the top five due to their superior ability to save customers money at a time when this matters more than ever. The next five retailers in the top ten are Lidl (6), Dollar General (7), Food4LessFoodsCo (8), Family Dollar (9), and Military Commissaries (10). The dunnhumby RPI: Special Inflation Edition was released today as part of Thedunnhumby Quarterly: a strategic market analysis of key retail themes, with the latest edition focused on consumers’ reaction to rising grocery prices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005577/en/ Winners of the 2022 dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index: Special Inflation Edition
US stocks slip as the Fed begins its policy meeting and the 10-year yield hits a fresh 11-year high
The Federal Open Market Committee began its highly anticipated two-day meeting on Tuesday.
nationalinterest.org
Biden Says U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan if China Invaded
After the interview, the White House said that the president’s remarks do not represent a change in the One China policy. During a 60 Minutes interview broadcast on CBS on Sunday, President Joe Biden said that U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. “We...
Louisiana judge cancels air permits for plastics plant
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A district court judge in Louisiana on Wednesday vacated air permits for a plastic and petrochemical plant proposed along Louisiana's industrialized coast, delivering a major blow to a project that has faced years of fierce opposition by local residents.
Hong Kong to further relax covid restrictions 'soon': city leader
Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said he will soon make a decision on further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, as residents and businesses decry quarantine rules that have kept the finance hub cut off for more than two years. Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China's strict zero-Covid rules throughout the pandemic, battering the economy and deepening the city's brain drain as rival business hubs reopen.
The Verge
Apple to hike App Store prices across Europe and some parts of Asia next month
Apple says it will increase App Store prices across Europe and in some Asian markets next month as currencies weaken against the strong US dollar. The price increases will effect both in-app purchases and regular apps on the App Store starting on October 5th. All countries using the Euro, Sweden,...
