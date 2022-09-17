ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth Mourner Arrested After EXPOSING Himself To Women While Waiting In Line To See Late Monarch's Coffin

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOjMq_0hyboakh00
Source: Mega

Things took an awkward turn in the hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin after a man got arrested for exposing himself to mourners. RadarOnline.com has learned the 19-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly pulling out his manhood as he waited in line to pay respect to the late monarch on Wednesday.

The incident happened outside of London's Westminster Abbey, where the Queen has been lying in State. According to reports, the male suspect flashed himself to two women, who were also in line waiting to see Elizabeth before she will be laid to rest on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mV9nq_0hyboakh00
Source: Mega

One of the females claimed she felt him getting closer to her in line before she felt something touch her. When she turned around, he had his manhood out.

The man did not go into custody willingly.

The suspect allegedly jumped into the River Thames in an attempt to get away from police. We all know how that ended up.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order. The man pled not guilty in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lg0Aj_0hyboakh00
Source: Mega

Weird flashers weren't the only people in line to pay tribute to the fallen majesty. As RadarOnline.com reported, soccer legend David Beckham waited for 13 hours beside fellow mourners to pass by the Queen's coffin.

“I thought by coming at 2 AM it was going to be a little bit quieter — I was wrong," he told ITV. Calling himself a "huge fan" of the royal family, Beckham got teary-eyed when speaking about Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

“Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways,” he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46n7ua_0hyboakh00
Source: Mega

"I can speak on my behalf of the amount of times I was able to meet her through my career,” Beckham continued. “Every time we stood there and wore those Three Lions shirts and I had my armband and we sang ‘God Save Our Queen,’ that was something that meant so much to us. Every time that we did it, it was something special.”

RadarOnline.com revealed Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at the age of 96. Her oldest son has now taken over the throne as King Charles III.

